Institutional shareholders of Treasury Wine Estates are calling on the company to remain in the United States, although analysts have asked management to stop the “destruction of value” of the world’s largest economy.

Shares in Treasury, the ASX-listed owner of wine labels such as Penfolds, Wolf Blass, and Wynn’s, fell 26 percent in a single session this week after the company lowered its earnings forecasts and underperformed its U.S. businesses to downgrade it had made.

Jun At Liu from Treasury Wine Investor Tribeca Investment Partners wants Treasury to sell its commercial wine business. Credit: Janie Barrett

Jun At Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investments, said the profit downgrade this week was a surprise, but the market reaction was even more puzzling. “The course development was very interesting,” she said. “There was a lot of angry selling, it was absolutely emotional about selling.”

Ms. Liu said Tribeca has increased its stake in the Treasury in recent months and remains confident about future growth prospects. “Treasury Wine is a really strong brand, and strong brands should earn a premium. See how well things are going in Asia and there will be a lot of growth going forward in the future,” she said.