Trayvon Mullen of the Raiders goes from the stretcher to the opener vs. Denver; Jacobs, incognito are doubtful – The Reporter

ALAMEDA – When the Raiders visit the Denver Broncos to close the regular season on Sunday, chances are runner Josh Jacobs and left guard Richie Incognito are on the sidelines.

Cornerback Trayvon Mullen, who left a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on a stretcher tied to a cervical board, will be in the field.

There are many possibilities that the presence of Jacobs and Incognito will be more ceremonial by nature. Since players listed as "outside" do not usually travel, both players are listed as "doubtful" and will make the trip. Players with the designation "doubtful" on Friday rarely play on Sunday.

That doesn't stop coach Jon Gruden from crossing his fingers and hoping for the best.

"These are guys that I respect so much that I wouldn't be surprised if they test it on Sunday," Gruden said. "But we will list them as doubtful."

Official designations were removed from all other players in the injury report, which means Mullen, the corner of the Lamarcus Joyner slot, the wide receiver (calf) Tyrell Williams (feet), the guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and Rodney Hudson center (ankle) will play with the possibility of a tiebreaker on the line.

In Mullen's case, that seemed unlikely since he was taken off the field during the Raiders' victory over the Chargers. Mullen was injured in a collision with teammate Curtis Riley, and earlier in the game he had a similar friend fire incident was Joyner. Mullen's first business was to make sure his family knew he was fine.

"I told my parents that everything was fine," Mullen said.

Mullen has passed all the cognitive tests required by the NFL after a head injury and neck pain has mostly subsided.

Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen has come a long way since the training camp.

"Just because of the feelings I had afterwards, the pain in my neck and the things I wasn't used to having, it was a scare for me," Mullen said. "Simply spending the days and working to improve, I think it is helping me."

Mullen, a second-round pick from the Clemson draft, has shown a steady improvement since he first started on October 27 against Houston six days after incumbent Gareon Conley was switched to the Texans. Mullen has an interception, nine passes defended and with 6 feet 2 inches, 200 pounds looks like a classic cover corner.

He is also extremely confident. Return to the opening of the regular season, and Conley tried to get too aggressive in the opening against the Denver Broncos and Emmanuel Sanders beat him to catch a 53-yard pass from Joe Flacco.

"Right now, I feel like teams playing against me, they know they are going to have to bring it," said Conley. “At the beginning of the season, playing against Denver, I was cool, trying to make plays, doing things out of the ordinary.

"Now, knowing the system better, knowing how to play fast and using the right techniques and the right situations, I feel like I'm going to master."

Defensive coordinator Paul Guenther believes that Mullen has adapted to weekly adjustments in defense of opposing offenses instead of being on a Clemson team that was generally considerably more talented than his opponent.

"He is understanding that each game plan is a little different," Guenther said. “His technique has been very good. It has been addressing very well and I think it will only get better. It is a good choice for us and he will have a bright future here. "

For Mullen, returning to the lineup went beyond the possibility of advancing to the playoffs. The Raiders could be out of play when they start in Denver depending on the results of the first games, or they could go on the field with the possibility of a wild card game if they finish 8-8.

"With the position we are in, there are many things at stake," Mullen said. "I think it's really important for me to be out there and play with my teammates." If it's the last game or not, I just want to be with those guys and we'll see where things go from here. "

CURRENT RAIDERS? NOT QUITE

The Raiders will apparently be separated for Denver on Saturday in a good mood. The post-practice scene in the locker room featured a karaoke machine with Jalen Richard on the microphone with a rap act, for the fun of his teammates, some of which were called lyrically.

Anthony Ratliff-Williams, a practice squad receiver, showed good microphone skills.

WALLER WINS THE CRAIG LARGO AWARD

The tight end Darren Waller was named winner of the sixth Craig Long Prize, awarded by vote of the usual writers to the player who best shows professionalism and collaboration with the media in general.

Waller has told his story of addiction and recovery several times to local and national writers and has been enjoyable and is available daily to the Bay Area media throughout the season.

Long, who died at age 36 in 2007, was a member of the Raiders media relations staff between 1997 and 2004.