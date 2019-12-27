Travis Scott's "Jackboys" EP includes a star-filled guest list

Loading...

At the end of November, Travis Scott announced that he would publish the first group compilation of his Cactus Jack Records crew "before the end of 2019". It looks like he read a page from his mentor Kanye West and kept his word: when Jackboys landed on streaming services overnight.

As it turns out, Jackboys is an EP with seven songs in which not only Travis & # 39; signers but also a collection of his favorite collaborators, including Quavo, Offset and Young Thug, with surprising appearances by the newcomer- Drillers Pop Smoke from New York in Spanish can be seen pop star Rosalía and Lil Baby, the latter two, who can be seen in the remix of Travis & # 39; s hit single "Highest In The Room". Interestingly, the guests dominate much of the season, leaving only a handful of verses for Sheck Wes and Don Toliver.

To commemorate the publication, Travis will auction the BMW E30 M3, shown on the cover in 1988, which was photographed by director Harmony Korine. Fans can register for the auction at jackboys.travissscott.com.

Jackboys ended a strong year 2019 for Travis, who brought his Astroworld Fest back for the second year, where he and Migos debuted a new track and Kanye West surprised the crowd with his own new music and dropped some of the most coveted shoes of the year with Nike and performed with Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne on the AMAs.

Jackboys is available now from Epic Records. Get it here.

