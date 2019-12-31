Travis Scott says he will "always" love Kylie Jenner

Loading...

Kylie Jenner will always give Travis Scott chills.

The former makeup mogul and father of his daughter Stormi recently spoke about his feelings for Jenner, saying he still has a place in his heart.

"I love [Stormi] 's mother and I always will," Scott said in a recent interview with XXL magazine.

But the "Sick Mode" artist added that it is not easy to date someone when everyone is watching.

"The difficult part of relationships is trying to be in one without interfering with a million external voices," he said.

The couple, who separated in October, are still co-father and spend time together as a family.

"I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi," he said. "Being a father is better than I thought it would be."

He continued: “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She is like my best friend. She makes life a little easier. It just inspires me and amazes me every day with how it is thinking. Is very crazy."

He added that he and Jenner, 22, invented the one-year-old Stormi name together.

Meanwhile, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star still seems to support Scott and was even seen wearing his "Astroworld" merchandising in December.

The former welcomed their bundle of joy in February 2018 after leaving for about 10 months.

