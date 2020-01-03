Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine lead the lineup of Coachella 2020

Loading...

The official lineup of Coachella 2020 has been reduced and is full of popular artists of multiple genres.

What happened: The official Twitter account of Coachella shared the full lineup for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The headings include: Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean, who will lead on Friday (April 10 and 17), Saturday (April 11 and 18) and Sunday (April 12 and 19).

Other popular artists include:

Friday: Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, City Girls, Charli XCX.

Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Megan Thee Stallion, Big Sean, City Girls, Charli XCX. Saturday: Thom Yorke, Disclosure, 21 Wild, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Carly Rae Jepsen.

Thom Yorke, Disclosure, 21 Wild, Danny Elfman, DaBaby, Summer Walker, Swae Lee, Carly Rae Jepsen. Sunday: Lana Del Rey, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Nas X