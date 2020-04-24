Travis Scott Fortnite’s concert attracted 12 million viewers – how to watch the next show TODAY

RAPPER Travis Scott performed four virtual concerts over the next two days in the very popular Fortnite video game.

The 27-year-old Texas player played his first performance on Friday morning and has another schedule for this afternoon.

US rapper Travis Scott holds a concert at FortniteCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Fans will be able to listen to the next three “tour dates” on Saturday.

Nicknamed “Astronomy”, the show was arranged so that people all over the world had the opportunity to jump in and watch.

“From April 23-25, slide into one of the musical journeys featuring Travis Scott and the premiere of the new track world,” Epic Games, which owns Fortnite, wrote in a blog post.

“Astronomy is another world experience inspired by the creation of Cactus Jack, built from the ground up at Fortnite.”

The 27-year-old Texas player played his first appearance ‘Astronomy’ to the shooter on Friday morning

When is the Fortvis Travis Scott concert?

More than 12 million gamers tune in to Travis’s first Fortnite show at midnight on Friday, but he has four new players to come.

Date and time of the show including:

Friday, April 24 – 3 pm (GMT + 1)

Saturday, April 25 – 5 morning (GMT + 1)

Saturday, April 25 – 4 pm (GMT + 1)

Saturday, April 25 – 11 evening (GMT + 1)

Travis Scott is the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster Credit: Getty Images

How to watch the Fortvis Travis Scott concert

If you don’t have Fortnite, you must download the game through the Apple App Store or Google Play, or through this link.

Load the game and head to the stage, which is north of Sweaty Sands, at one of the times listed above.

“Doors” open 30 minutes before each show, giving you plenty of time to look into the game and find a decent place.

Epic Games says there is capacity (possibly millions) for each show, so get in early if you can.

What is Fortnite?

FORTNITE is an online video game that is played by up to 250 million people worldwide.

In it, 100 players compete alone or with a small group of friends to pick up weapons, gather resources and build defenses, before fighting to be the last person (or team) to stand.

The match takes about 20 minutes, and you can fall into a new game in seconds from the previous completion.

It’s bright, it’s cartoon and it’s very interesting.

Skills are valued but luck also plays a big role, meaning no two matches are the same and everyone feels they have a chance to win.

Fortnite has also created billions of developers.

In Europe it ranks 12+, meaning it is suitable for those aged 12 years and over.

The battle royale mode is free to play, but there is also a single player that is driven by stories and a co-op mode called Save The World that players must pay.

Pop culture crossover events are very common because of the large gaming audience.

This involves players who can buy themed clothing for movies, TV shows or brands, and get some in-game themed activities to do as well.

This might be a new place to explore, new challenges to solve to win themed accessories, or new game modes loosely associated with whatever theme is being traversed.

Other Travis Scott Fortnite goods

Epic Games has added many new cosmetics and other items to coincide with the concert.

They also replaced the game loading screen with new Travis Scott-themed art.

And several new Travis Scott emotes have been released.

One of them is emote headbagning, while the other sees a star holding a lit microphone holder.

To pick it up, or the new Travis Scott skin and other cosmetics, visit the game store.

If you attend one of the concerts, you will get a free glider and two loading screens.

