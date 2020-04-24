Travis Scott and Kid Cudi launch new collaboration “The Scotts”

Sun and moon. The yin and the yang. East and West. Socrates and Plato. Kid Cudi and Travis Scott. From the start, the latter’s career has been inextricably linked to the former. According to legend, the “Scott” by Travis Scott was inspired by Cudi’s real name, Scott Mescudi. Over the years, Travis has gone to great lengths to detail his admiration for the man from whom he shaped much of his musical heritage.

“In my entire career, all I wanted was acceptance of Kid Cudi,” he told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I don’t care about anything else! This guy saved my life. It kept me from doing a lot of shit, kept me on track. That’s why I make music, that’s why I work hard for the fans. “

“The Scotts” is not the first collaboration of the duo, but it is easily the one which arrived with the most fanfare. A few hours before its release, the title was teased during Scott’s chaotic takeover of Fortnite. Produced by Take A Daytrip, Dot Da Genius and Plain Pat with the co-production of Travis and Mike Dean, “The Scotts” looks like a symbolic passage of the torch. Instead of Travis paying homage to a song from yesteryear by Cudi (for example, “Through The Late Night” of 2016), the equation is reversed: here, Cudi follows the sound stages of his disciple.

Woozy and sinister, but vaporous, the results are mixed. Travis has built an empire on the scholarly preservation of aesthetics and humor at the expense of everything else. On the other hand, Cudi’s continued presence as a cult figure is rooted in his cutting and brutally emotional words. This quality is nonexistent on “The Scotts”. “We see the hype outside, directly from the house / I took it directly from the outside, directly on the sofa,” sings Travis. The words and rhymes are familiar, probably because they sound exactly like a dozen Travis lines he said before. A verse later, Cudi informs the listeners that the cops are outside. It’s supposed to signal anarchy, but, unfortunately, that moment never comes.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oaW16lGNxE (/ integrated)