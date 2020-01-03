Travis Credit Union presents 3 seminars on budgeting – The Reporter

Loading...

Many people know someone who lives from paycheck to paycheck. A survey conducted by the NORC Public Affairs Research Center of the Associated Press found that two-thirds of people living in households earning between $ 50,000 and $ 100,000 would have difficulty reaching $ 1,000 to cover an unanticipated bill. The same is true for those who earn more than $ 100,000 per year.

Travis Credit Union hopes to alleviate this concern by providing three free seminars in three different locations on how to build a basic budget.

The seminar aims to provide attendees the tools to build an expense plan that takes into account the income, expenses and objectives of a person. People are encouraged to establish a plan before a recession or other financial crisis occurs so that they can prepare to overcome anything from the loss of a job to a medical emergency or an unexpected repair bill.

The seminars will be held at the following times and places: from 6 to 7:30 p.m. January 8 at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa; 6 to 7:30 p.m. January 15 in the Travis Credit Union community room, 1 Travis Way, Vacaville; and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. January 29 at the Fairfield Civic Center Library, 1150 Kentucky St.