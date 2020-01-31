Travis Clark (We The Kings) talks with Avril Lavigne and MGK

[Photo via Travis Clark / Frankie Moreno, Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly / Bridger Scott]

Since the mid-2000s We the kings singer / songwriter Travis Clark is rocking on stage and captivating crowds around the world. When he does not perform or write for We The Kings, Clark spends his time working with other artists such as Avril Lavigne, Machine gun Kelly, Simple plan and State Champs.

Frontman Travis talked with AltPress about his collaborations, how they changed his writing process for We The Kings and what we can expect from the band in the future.

Read more: My chemical romance nods you missed in “A convocation …”

You have devoted so much of your music career to building and growing We The Kings. When did you decide to collaborate with other artists?

TRAVIS CLARK: Frankly, it came very naturally. I think that if you spend so much time writing, you will feel a bit more comfortable writing. I spent so many of my early years as a songwriter, self-conscious and anxious about what people would think about the music and whether people would like it. It really took me quite a long time to get over that barrier and to worry about the speed threshold of what anyone could think, because it would hamper what I was doing. So after I got through those blocking points and became really confident and true to what I was doing, I could imagine, “What if I had the chance to write for other people?” And with that started the idea to see if all my friends want to sit in a room with me and work. And then, really, it’s clear that you have a number that ignites as a collaboration with someone else, and that gives you the chance to do other things because you’ve had something that works.

Entering the door was very difficult to begin with. But once you are inside and you have the opportunity to prove yourself, and once you prove yourself, the door is opened even further for other artists to collaborate with.

Read more: Super Bowl ad “A Quiet Place Part II” shows first John Krasinski spot

You have had the opportunity to work with many great artists, such as with Avril Lavigne on ‘Head Above Water’. How did that come about and how was that experience?

My buddy, with whom I am currently working together, Ryan Cabrera, had a Super Bowl Sunday party. And so he sent me this address and showed up. The address is this really beautiful condominium building. I didn’t really ask where we were going. So I get in and they watch football. We had some drinks and chips and guacamole – perfectly normal, typical gathering of friends watching football.

And then I went to the bathroom, and when I came out, I saw a 9-foot wing. And I grew up playing the piano all my life. The piano is my first love when it comes to music [goes]. And so I thought, “Yo Ry, do you care if I play?” I sat down and started playing, and about 15 minutes later I see this figure come down the hall. And as she gets closer, I realize that it is Avril Lavigne, and I am playing there. I have stopped. And she says, “No, please keep going. I haven’t heard my piano sound so good for a long time.” I was like, “Oh, my God, this is your house. This is your piano. I’m very sorry I didn’t know, and I should have asked. “And I became really defensive, you know, try to save myself, [but she said]:” No, no, no, it sounds great. Please keep playing. “

So she sat down next to me at the piano. And I’m probably sitting there with one of the greatest artists I’ve ever been in a room with, intimately. We eventually played karaoke. And she would sing, and her voice is just absolutely stunning, and it is so reminiscent and nostalgic of the things I listen to. Her girlfriend comes in and she listens to us singing and playing covers together. And she’s like, “Oh, my God, you should write together. You sound great together.” And Avril looked at me and asked, “Is that something you do? Are you writing for other people?” something like ‘completely’.

Read more: Alex Gaskarth corrects incorrectly listened lyrics in new All Time Low number

At the moment I had written for other people, but it was nothing that I was super nervous about. They were all people who were really within my scale where We The Kings were. And some artists who looked up at us and just wanted to be in a room [with us] and learn from my writing and things like that.

We stayed and hung around a bit and got to know each other. I also didn’t watch football after I met her. I was so fascinated by who she was. So we’re talking over there. I learned a lot about her and in the end we exchanged songs. So I went back to my home in L.A. and started working on multiple ideas. I was so inspired and motivated and influenced that it would come out so quickly. I sat down at my piano and just played on these ideas. So I sent her as a paragraph with five roles [of] these ideas that I had before her, and then I sent her a few [or] MP3s of things I had just recorded in my voice memo. She said, “Oh my god, I’ve never seen anyone so enthusiastic about this. Let’s do this.” And so we met the next day, and then the rest is history.

So it happened in such a sporadic, predetermined way, which I think is why the song did so well and why it really works. If you really get those real moments of songwriting, I think magic really comes out. So when we did that, we did three songs together. So her record came out, and the songs we did together did really well. And then we had another one that wasn’t completely finished yet. She said, “I want to put that on the next album. Would you like to write with me for the next album?” So we’re working together on her next album, which is another moment to pinch myself.

Read more: Machine Gun Kelly teases anthemic song from upcoming pop-punk album

You said you worked with other artists for Avril and they wanted to be in the room and learn from you. Have you had one of those moments with you where you were in the room and just sucked up and learned from her?

Totally. I have spoken memos from when we were just sitting together. We worked in L.A. and we worked in her home in Toronto. And when we went to her house in Toronto, she had this whole studio downstairs and had all these guitars on the wall and all these plaques … I read this [book] called You are not that smart that’s what this entire part is about priming. Where the things you have in your life have essentially prepared you for your future. So to make this gigantic part of the book [shorter], it actually says: “If you have guitars on your wall and plaques that show your accolades and achievements, your mind is ready to be in that realm of things that you can still achieve and still do. ”So I walk through her house and see all these achievements that have blessed her so much, and it is really like sitting there and inspiring myself.

And while we work, I just listen to the things she does and try to put together how her mind works and the things she does. So I kind of do that with every artist I’ve ever worked with, regardless of the success they’ve had. Everyone has knowledge and information and things that help you become a better person, a better writer and a better musician. So I always go inside like just a shell with tons of information that I’ve learned from all of these different writers, whether it’s their first or last record. Everyone has a wealth of information and knowledge that I like to borrow and use in my own writer’s cookbook.

Read more: My Chemical Romance adds second show in New Jersey after a quick sale

You have also worked with Machine Gun Kelly, who is dropping a pop-punk album this year. Because you are both in such different genres, how did the collaboration with him come about and are there more that we will see soon?

My relationship with MGK came about Warped Tour. He was on a Warped Tour and we are a Warped Tour band. Our very first national tour was Warped Tour. And that tour has taught us so much and it has really introduced us to so many other artists. And you realize, no matter which row of artistry you decide to take the path of, we are all so similar. We all pursue our dreams. We all think with our creative side of our mind apart from the genre. So he and I have real contact because we are both fathers, both musicians and both redheads. We really have a lot of cool things we make contact with, and he was just a very cool guy, and I love to spend time and get to know him and he really loved his music.

So when it came to making new music, even on a smaller level, like playing shows on Warped Tour, I would go upstairs and play with him, and then he would come and sing or play guitar with us. And it was just [a] a really cool sense of collaboration that started long before we talked about writing together.

[With Avril] she said: ‘Hey, I see you post photos with your buddy Machine gun Kelly. Do you think you would like to write? And I thought, “Yes!” So I sent him a text. I was like: “Yo, do you want to work on a few [of] songs with me and Avril for her album?” And he said, “Absolutely.” So that they all overlapped and eventually merged. I end up in very cool sessions that I never thought I would ever really be part of.

Read more: Post Malone, ADTR merger in the mashup “If it means I’m better”

You also worked with Simple Plan and State Champs on “Where I Belong” and you toured with them. How did this collaboration come about?

So we knew the tour was going to happen, and then Simple Plan had this idea. They just said, “Hey, we’re all friends. It would be really cool to add a song to this tour and make us all part of it.”

But the entire collaboration itself. How did that work with so many ghosts in one room trying to put together a song? Was it intense or did it just naturally flow?

With ‘Where I Belong’ specifically, I think Pierre [Bouvier, Simple Plan singer] and Chuck [Comeau, Simple Plan drummer] had a general skeleton idea of ​​the song. And they brought in Derek [DiScanio, singer of State Champs] to write part of the production and some of his lyrics that he sang in the second verse. And then they actually finished and finished that song, except recording it. They were like: “Trav, do you want to do the bridge?” And all our voices sound relatively alike, so you want to merge one by one. And so we all decided that it would probably be best if I sang the bridge and did it together, so that everyone played their part in it. But for the rest, We The Kings did not record drums or guitars. We have done nothing but sing singing. And I think it was probably comparable for State Champs.

Read more: Marilyn Manson Funko Pop from the ‘Holy Wood’ era! revealed with definitive design

When you mentioned collaboration with Avril and MGK, it really seemed organic. Do you have a specific way in which you take a direction when you work together? What is your process if you work with someone?

So that specifically came about because when We last played The Kings Los Angeles, both Avril and Machine Gun Kelly were in town, and I invited them to the show, and they both came out. They had never met before, but clearly respected each other’s music. And we are all on our bus together, and then we play in the show and see the kids go crazy. And I feel like an artist, that’s what really starts to turn in your mind. So we all really got started in that setting and we have the idea of ​​Avril for us to work with her and do something about it. When you are in a room with these people, the thing that really wants people to work together is what they are like when they just chill together. Like, not even talking about music. Literally only: “How do I enjoy the company of this person?” With Avril she heard her story about her fight against Lyme disease and she heard several things she was talking about that really inspired me to take one of the songs we did route of the fight and her triumphant appearance.

And other times it’s different. When I worked with the Simple Plan guys, it was me, Pierre and Chuck. And Chuck would sit there and he would just scroll through his phone and have all these ideas of one or two words that could eventually become the title of a song. It was funny because it would really start the entire writing session. We have made a few [of] songs that could only exist because he said one word.

Read more: Frank Iero revives “Revenge” guitar for My Chemical Romance reflection

So every session is different. With my songwriting I will specifically say that I really like to be the bridge that connects everyone in the room. I think I am primarily a copywriter. And then it would be a very close second that I love melody. Being able to bridge that gap between lyrics and melody and then also to be fluent as a piano and guitarist and to understand songwriting, I can take the best of everyone in the room and stamp it together.

And I think that’s the allure for the artists who want to keep working together because I try to make it as easy as possible. You cannot enter the writer block mode where you are trying to jam something. And we did it with We The Kings [true] I tried to pursue a style or force something, and it just never works for the fans. I think the thing that has always been true is that if you are sincere with the music itself, the fans will see how transparent you are. They are always attracted to real music and authentic lyrics.