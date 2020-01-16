Yesterday Kelly machine gun confirmed the name of his next Travis Barkerpop-punk album produced and now Barker reveals why they chose it.

By choosing to call the album Tickets To My Downfall, Barker explains where the album’s name comes from in an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music.

Before the name was revealed, MGK had released studio clips in recent weeks. With Barker, Escape from fate guitarist Kevin “Thrasher” Gruft and more, each article teased “the untitled pop-punk album”.

Then Kelly and Barker appeared on the Zane Lowe show and casually abandoned the name of the album.

Now, a longer clip is shared showing the explanation behind the choice of title.

“I let you hang the last time we talked because you asked me what the name of the project that Travis (Barker) and I are working on is called,” Machine Gun Kelly explains before saying the name of the album. .

When Lowe asked where Tickets To My Downfall came from, Barker replied, “He actually mentioned the name once. We were working on a song and I was like, for me, it looks like when you know you are playing a show or whatever it is, everyone goes by and is like “ what Kells, what Travis ” or other and they’re all there for bright lights and amazing shows and green rooms and backstage parties and stuff, but they may not know what you’re going through everyday. “

“I know there was a time in my life when it was like that and I think it was relatable,” said Barker.

You can see this clip in the post below.

What do you think of the meaning of the next track on Machine Gun Kelly’s pop-punk record? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

