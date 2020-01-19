Traveling to Russia: 15 things to prepare

As far as we are concerned, Russia should be on the bucket list of every traveler. The vast and fascinating country is rich in history, culture, natural beauty and a few architectural wonders.

With such a compelling past behind it, Russia today is different from any other country in the world and visiting is a unique experience that will open your eyes.

If you are planning to travel to Russia, there are only a few things you need to know (and prepare for) before you leave. From security issues to travel tips, here are 15 things to prepare before you travel to Russia.

15 The government advises to be more careful

The Times of Israel

According to the website of the US Department of Consular Affairs, the US government recommends being more careful when traveling to Russia. Some areas in the country have an even greater risk due to harassment and enforcement of local laws.

14 There are areas in Russia that you do not have to travel to

AFP Correspondant

Although Russia as a whole is categorized as Level 2 “Exercise with increased caution,” some areas in the country have been categorized by the US government as Level 4 “Not traveling.” These include the North Caucasus and Crimea due to political issues and civil unrest.

13 You will not be admitted without a visa

Russia over

All travelers who are planning to visit Russia must be aware of visa requirements before they enter the country. According to The Culture Trip, you must apply for a visa before you arrive in Russia if you come from a country that was not once part of the Soviet Union.

12 Many people do not speak English

Red bell

Although you will encounter a number of locals who speak English in Russia, especially if you plan to visit more touristy cities such as Moscow or St. Petersburg, it is important to recognize that many people do not speak English. It is therefore a good idea to get to know some important sentences in Russian.

11 Heavy rain can mean muddy conditions

Windows to Russia

Russia has the reputation of being ice cold, but few people say how muddy it can get. When traveling in winter, you must bring clothing and footwear to protect you from both wet conditions and cold. Snow often melts and turns into mud, resulting in super muddy conditions.

10 The tap water is not safe to drink

The edge

In Russia it is fairly unusual to drink tap water. That is because the water is of a completely different quality than most people in Western countries are used to. When it comes to taking care of your health, the best thing you can do is to drink bottled water.

9 There are rules that must be followed before entering Orthodox churches

Look in Russia

Russia is peppered with beautiful Orthodox churches that often attract many tourists. Although you may enter most churches, be aware that within there are rules that you must follow. Women must cover their heads with a scarf and wear long skirts, while men must take off hats.

8 Some banks may not accept foreign cards

Wall Street Journal

A travel card or bank card may seem like the easiest option when traveling, so you don’t have to deal with cash. But in Russia not everyone accepts bank cards. And the banks may not even accept your bank card if it is foreign. It is best to get some rubles before you arrive.

7 Russian prices are higher for tourists

Business insider

According to The culture trip, Russian prices are higher for tourists than for locals. This also happens in other countries! And although the prices for tourists are higher in Russia, they are still lower than in other European countries.

6 busy places can attract thieves

Yahoo News Canada

Unfortunately, this does not only apply to Russia. When you visit a busy tourist destination, you should always look out for thieves and pickpockets. Russiau warns that it is important to always keep a close eye on your belongings when you are on public transport in Russia or at a busy tourist location.

5 Smiles are not received well

The Apricity forum

You may have learned to smile at strangers as a form of courtesy. But in Russia the culture is a bit different. Strangers usually do not smile at each other and the only people who grin are friends, family members and colleagues. If you smile at a stranger, he may not be well received.

4 Moscow has its own power of tourist police

Russia over

You must always be responsible yourself while traveling. But it can put you at ease a little bit to know that Moscow has its own power of tourist police. The force, consisting of 200 police officers, is there to inform tourists and to carry out security patrols.

3 Russian drivers do not always stop for pedestrians

Russia over

Russiau advises that you should always be careful when crossing the road in Russia. This is because some Russian drivers can be impatient and rush through traffic lights and pedestrian crossings. In some cities, such as Moscow, there are underpasses that you can use to cross the road instead.

2 Some local airlines are sketchy

Woman Pilot Magazine

There are still airlines in Russia that are a bit vague. They use old aircraft and do not have the same safety features that modern airlines use. If you are flying in your own country, it is best to use an international company such as S7 Airlines or Aeroflot Russian Airlines.

1 The roads may not be satisfactory for road trips

Russian roads Moscow Times

Are you considering a road trip in Russia? Maybe you want to think again! Many of the roads outside the big cities are not satisfactory to drive through due to the fact that they are not maintained and are exposed to harsh weather conditions. Avoid driving if you can.