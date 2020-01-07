Travelex is faced with ransom requirements after NYE malware attack

Loading...

Ryuk ransomware closes the US Coast Guard facility for more than 30 hours

Ransomware infection led to a disruption of camera and physical access control systems and loss of critical process control systems.

Travelex services are still offline after a malware attack that started on New Year’s Eve and now the responsible cyber criminals seem to be hoping for a payday.

The currency exchange said a “software virus” had affected its systems and to prevent the malware from spreading, all online services were taken offline. At the time of writing, the Travelex UK website is inaccessible beyond a “scheduled maintenance” message.

The notice below can also be found on third-party services that use Travelex to offer currency services, including Tesco Bank, HSBC, Sainsbury’s Bank and Virgin Money.

Travelex said earlier that “there were no indications that personal or customer data has been compromised.” At the time of the attack, it was not known what type of malware had disrupted business activities – but ransomware was distributed as a potential candidate.

Now the UK Metropolitan Police says that “on Thursday, January 2, contact was made with Met’s Cyber ​​Crime Team regarding a reported ransomware attack involving a foreign currency exchange,” as reported by the BBC.

“Investigation into the circumstances is ongoing,” the police added.

According to the publication, the hackers demand payment for “either restoration of IT systems or retention of customer data.”

A deadline has also been set, but no further details have been made public.

Customers must visit a branch to order or collect their currency until the situation is limited. It is currently unknown how long it takes for Travelex to isolate – or repair – the problem.

Travelex has apologized to customers and says that “we are doing everything we can to restore our full services as quickly as possible.” In the meantime, employees have switched to manual management in the store and in physical outlets and customers must visit these locations to order or collect currencies.

ZDNet has contacted Travelex and will update when we hear again.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Contact us securely via WhatsApp | Signal on +447713 025 499 or higher on Keybase: charlie0