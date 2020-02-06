Travel bans and quarantines do not stop Coronavirus

The national plan to try to prevent the new corona virus from spreading can violate international trade, violate human rights and make the workload of local and national public health departments unsustainable. It will almost certainly not delay the virus.

That’s the word of people trying to figure out what the US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar announced last Friday. The plan: US citizens who have been to Hubei Province in China last Sunday (the apparent center of the outbreak) will receive mandatory quarantine for 14 days from Sunday when they return home. American citizens who have been all over China are given a health check at airports and 14 days of self-quarantine – basically staying at home while health workers follow them. Non-residents who have been to China for the past two weeks may not enter the country.

Travel bans and quarantines are an age-old answer to the spread of diseases. They are also exactly what the World Health Organization asked everyone not to do. The same WHO committee that recommended calling the virus a Public Health Emergency or International Concern explicitly stated that measures to stop it should include treatment, tracing contacts and social distance, but not “any travel or trade restriction “. That’s because almost nobody in the game thinks that works. “The travel ban for foreigners is counterproductive, unethical and violates international law. There are few indications that someone who has been to mainland China but not in the hot zone has been exposed to the virus, and there are far less restrictive measures that we could use, “says Lawrence Gostin, university health professor from Georgetown. “I think it is a huge scope and I am concerned that the White House is moving from complacency to panic and overreaction.”

Researchers studying the virus still don’t know a few important things that can help with decisions like this. For example, it is difficult to calculate how easily the virus infects people if no one knows how many mild cases there are, not recognized and not counted. If someone who is infected with 2019-nCoV but has no symptoms can infect someone else, it would mean that the disease can spread super fast. But that question is still not solved. The huge number of cases in China – 24,405 cases there and 479 deaths in Hubei province from Wednesday morning – suggests that the answer will turn out to be yes, but a study in The New England Journal of Medicine describing the only confirmed asymptomatic transmission twists from wrong to have been. (The researchers didn’t really talk to the person they thought was asymptomatic, and later she said she indeed had clear signs of being sick.)

Travel bans and quarantines have not worked on other recent outbreaks. “I don’t think we have seen convincing evidence that travel bans work at all, and that they work less quickly for respiratory viruses like this, because they move too fast,” says Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security and Co-operation. author of an accurate report on the preparation for pandemics with a ‘big impact’ on the airways.

In 2009 the influenza virus became H1N1 pandemic; other countries prohibit travel from North America, the apparent departure point. China detained planets and quarantined people. “Not only did it not work, but it has probably aggravated the pandemic,” Nuzzo says. (Locking yourself up with people who might be sick is a good way to get sick yourself, like any parent who stays at home with a sick child) can tell you – and respiratory viruses are particularly good at this type of hospital-based “nosocomial” infection. ) A 2011 study by a team of modelers in Europe and the US said that H1N1 travel bans reduced air traffic to and from Mexico by 40 percent – with huge economic consequences – but did not delay the spread of the disease at all. A British meta-analysis of 2014 of 23 different studies on the effect of travel restrictions on flu outbreaks concluded that they did not delay disease spread by more than 3 percent – less if the restrictions came late in the outbreak, and less in large cities. And an international team that looked at the travel restrictions that came with the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak found the same thing: they only delayed the spread of the disease to other countries by weeks or not at all.

.