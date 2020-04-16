Trapt tries to take on Danny Diablo after taking sides with Ice-T in Twitter beef

(Photos via Danny Diablo / Bandcamp, Trapt / Spotify)

After taking pictures Sumerian Records and Ice cream t this week, the Kicks saga continues to take over Twitter. Today, Trapt’s official Twitter account has now fired shots at hardcore punk and hip-hop artist Danny Diablo (aka Lord Ezec).

In recent weeks, Trapt’s social media account has raged against seemingly every metalcore band out there, along with actors and others. Danny Diablo is now the last person to get involved on Twitter.

After Birth of Osiris joked about a cover of their song “Headstrong”, Trapt’s Chris Taylor Brown started making threats against the entire roster of Sumerian Records. In a string of now-deleted tweets, Trapt’s lead singer told the label to ‘grab your best bands and get them on’ because ‘blood will be shed’.

The insults against the label and ultimately Ice-T eventually led to Diablo getting involved when he came to defend Ice-T. It all started when Diabo tweeted the following:

“WHY WOULD HELL BE STUPID SHIT LIKE @ FINALLEVEL TRAPING IS A FUCKING JOKE. ICE IS A PIONEER & INNOVATOR. YOU’RE NO ONE FOR A WACK BAND. LEARN A RESPECT.”

Diablo’s reaction clearly caused something in Brown that, instead of letting it all go, decided to add more fuel to the fire by saying the following:

“Well, you’re a huge loser who doesn’t contribute to this country! Damn, damn freeloading POS, ”he tweeted.

From there, the back and forth between Brown and Diablo continued for a series of tweets. Diablo, who seems to have seen Brown’s previous tweets to other artists, decided to consider the matter.

“HEY THAT IS MAD CUTE,” Diablo tweeted. ‘I SEE HOW TO TALK MAD SHIT WITH OTHER MUSICIANS HERE. ASK ANYONE WHO THE FUCK I AM & WHAT HAPPENS NEXT. YOU ARE A STRAIGHT BITCH. SEE YOU SOON.”

Brown responded quickly to Diablo by saying, “One look at you and I can see how insecure you are and how much you hate yourself…. You’re no bigger than me bitch … bring it! ‘

Diabo then replied to Brown, pointing out that Trapt’s music is a “joke” by saying, “HA. YOU ARE NO ONE. Nobody respects you. YOU ARE A JOKE. SO YOU ARE MUSIC. ‘

Brown took Diablo’s comment and quickly twisted it by tweeting, “I don’t care who respects me !! You tried to be so” different “that you became the same as the rest of the tattooed model queens out there! You are desperate to ‘fit’. No originality in you ”

Diablo, like many, lost the point Brown was trying to make with his string of tweets, writing, “WHAT THE FUCK IS YOU ABOUT. ASK WHO I AM THEN YOU WILL BE SILENT. GOOD DAY.”

Among the many insults between the two, the conversation quickly turned completely away from music when Diablo brought up Brown’s mother.

The insult attempt apparently did not have the impact that Brown Diablo hoped for when he replied, “That must be the least attempt at an insult I have heard all day.”

Away from the subject of his mother, Brown turned to Diablo’s relationship status to make an insult. “You are a child…. I bet you are single,” he tweeted.

Diablo used his last direct answer to the thread to compare Trapt to Alien Ant Farm.

“YOU ARE A GREAT FOREIGN FARM”, he concludes.

Shortly thereafter, Diablo ended the series of exchanges with Brown saying, “I LOVE HAVING LYAL FANS ABOUT THE WORLD. WHEN DID YOU EVER SAY SOMEONE “YOU STAP-SONG CHANGED MY LIFE.” NEVER!!! CAUSE THEY ARE CRAZY! @TRAPTOFFICIAL ”

What do you think of Trapt’s latest social media rations? Let us know in the comments below!