SURREY (NEWS 1130) – According to the head of Surrey’s Board of Trade, driving continues to lurk, even though the city doubles promises to get Uber out of its future.

So far, Prime Minister John Horgan, head of Surrey’s Board of Trade and Uber, says they have all told Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum that he has no say in sharing trips to his city.

“We absolutely need economic development to ensure that Surrey has a vibrant night culture and that people can have a safe drive home,” says Anita Huberman, who adds the following steps, including collecting companies and others to Send a message to council members.

“To ensure that the city of Surrey knows that there is a strong desire to allow the exchange of journeys in Surrey, despite the contrary.”

Prime Minister Horgan says that the legislation is ‘clear’ and that the city of Surrey cannot prevent Uber from working there.

McCallum says he will not change his mind until he sees a “level playing field” for taxi drivers, which would mean that he is at least lifting the municipal taxi limits.

Huberman says the administration is also lobbying the province for taxi license updates, because sharing journeys is only part of the “transport-starved” region, which also needs more public transportation and taxi service.

“We need different ways to get around. In Surrey you can fit the cities of Vancouver, Richmond and Burnaby into our geography and we absolutely need it; for economic development, to ensure that Surrey has a vibrant night culture; so that people can take a ride home, “she says.

“We send a letter and discuss some comments … to ensure that the taxi industry also has a level playing field, so that they can cross borders via Metro Vancouver.”

On Saturday morning, Uber told NEWS 1130 that they “respectfully refused” to cease operations in Surrey after receiving a letter from the city’s office to stop. “

“The Passenger Transportation Board and provincial government have given Uber all the necessary permits to permit Uber to continue operating in Metro Vancouver and in the city of Surrey,” the release said. “We look forward to working with all councils on a path for the regional licensing of this new industry.”

Huberman says the advocacy work will continue and she looks forward to Monday’s council meeting, where the discussion about Uber is scheduled.