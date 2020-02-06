Transport council investigation into fatal B.C derailment enters next phase paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

It says that only the 13 grain carts and tail locomotive that remained on the track after the crash were restored for further investigation and testing.

The agency says that its work so far involves investigating all relevant data from the crash site, collecting communications with train staff and conducting interviews.

It says it has also looked at railway management and regulatory oversight, the safety culture in the Canadian Pacific, decision making and personnel management.

No data could be retrieved from the recorder in the main locomotive because it was too damaged.

The Dutch Safety Board says that its research is now moving from research and analysis to the reporting phase.

For cases as complex as the derailment of the field, the board says the investigation wants to complete within 600 days, although that timeline may vary.

The train was stopped with the air brakes applied for three hours, but no hand brakes were used to further protect the train.

The security council said after a briefing briefing between the previous crew and a supervisor that the conductor fitted safety valves at the high pressure position on 75 percent of the cars on the train.

After the crash, Transport Canada ordered the railways to immediately use hand brakes on all trains that had stopped on mountain slopes.

The Transport Safety Board does not allocate errors or determine civil or criminal liability.

Two work groups have called for an independent investigation. The Alberta Federation of Labor claims that the police service directly employed by the railroad has carried out a poor investigation. Teamsters Canada, the trade union that represents railway staff, said the RCMP should be involved.

The calls followed a CBC “Fifth Estate” investigation with an interview with a former CP police officer who claimed that the company had prevented him from obtaining important witness statements, withheld evidence, and officers ordered the investigation to be closely focused on the crew.

Lauren Krugel, The Canadian Press