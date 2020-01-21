Transpo teaches train availability hourly per hour on Tuesday

There has been a dire shortage of trains on the Confederation Line this week, forcing OC Transpo to clean up buses at the busiest times of the day to support the busiest part of the transit network.

Rideau Transit Maintenance (RTM) only had eight trains on the 12.5 kilometer long LRT line at a given moment during a peak period that normally has 13 trains.

The figures sound small until you take into account the more than 300,000 customers who use Transpo every day. Many try to go downtown with LRT.

What happens with the $ 2.1 billion LRT system?

We try to answer some of your questions.

How many Confederation Line trains have driven this week?

Transit commuters arrived at LRT stations early Tuesday and learned that RTM only made eight trains available for the morning peak service. When the train platforms filled up, RTM added a ninth train just after 8 o’clock. During the peak period of Tuesday afternoon there were 10 trains in service. There was also a shortage of trains on Monday.

Transpo launched a modified R1 bus service between Tunney’s Pasture Station and the center, and between Hurdman Station and the center, in addition to LRT during peak hours.

How many trains must be available to customers on a regular basis?

The city needs 13 double vehicles for peak service and 11 for off-peak service during the working day. This means that there are extra trains at the maintenance and storage facility. Sometimes they need to be repaired or regularly maintained.

It is unclear how many trains in the fleet have been released for customer service.

For Stage 1 LRT, the city ordered 34 individual Alstom Citadis Spirit vehicles, which are linked to form the trains that run today. So on the launch day, 14 September, 17 trains with double vehicles should be ready.

The fact that RTM could only put eight trains on the track for peak service raises questions about fleet availability, even on good days.

When will LRT reliability improve?

Nobody at the town hall knows and nobody dares to speculate.

Can the city do more to put pressure on RTM to do it better?

The city already includes monthly maintenance payments.

It can continue to improve the business to improve.

Apparently, that didn’t work.

Why is there a special meeting of the transit committee on Thursday?

There is so much buzz about recent LRT problems that committee chairman Allan Hubley had little choice but to call a meeting.

However, do not expect the committee to solve the maintenance problem.

The meeting gives commissioners the opportunity to deliver sound bites with damaging comments for RTM and perhaps city management.

However, in terms of concrete actions that will actually help transit customers, there are not many options. The commission can instruct management to add buses to help commuters at the busiest times, but it would cost money and some buses would have to come from existing routes.

Okay, but when the city wants to support the LRT system, it says it will just bill the Rideau Transit Group. Why don’t you keep adding crutches and invoicing RTG?

Finding sufficient resources in the short term – both buses and drivers – is a major challenge.

Bus driver training can take months. New buses would cost millions.

If the LRT system stabilizes, the city should reduce those resources because it could no longer get RTG to cover the costs.

What problems have plagued the LRT system since its launch in September?

Where do we start?

Doors are jammed at customers who keep them open. Computer systems have failed. Track switches no longer work. Switch heaters have been inefficient. A high-voltage line broke last week near St. Laurent station.

The last problem concerns the train wheels. Regular maintenance should prevent them from developing flat areas that affect service, but Hubley said Tuesday that RTM is trying to fix flat-wheel problems.

The city has monitored the RTM maintenance program.

What is at stake for the city of Ottawa and OC Transpo?

Credibility, trust and reputation.

These factors determine the income of the rider, which determines how much tax money is needed to run Transpo.

The most recent figures from October 2019 suggested an increase in driverhood, but the first blips with LRT have become a storyline for the young transit system.

Updated rider numbers, which can be released during the transit committee meeting this week, will provide better insight into how transit customers respond to service shortcomings.

Shouldn’t the city fire someone because of reliability issues?

City workers do not maintain the LRT system. The city has outsourced the work for 30 years to RTM, a subsidiary of the RTG partnership of ACS Infrastructure, EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin. The city cannot fire anyone on RTM.

The city could ‘dismiss’ RTM as the contractor if it believes that the company has not met the terms of the maintenance agreement, but that is unlikely after just four months of sales. If the city breaks ties, it should find a new manager through a tender process or bring LRT maintenance in-house, both discouraging options for a city that still learns how to manage an LRT system. And no doubt the city would be left behind with a pile of legal bills.

In the town hall, the core leadership of the city manager, Steve Kanellakos, and transport manager John Manconi, has constantly supported LRT problems.

That leaves city councilors behind.

The next municipal elections are in 2022.

