Transpo confirms driver as fifth staffer to test constructive for COVID-19

A third OC Transpo driver and the fifth worker total has tested constructive for COVID-19, the transit company documented Thursday afternoon.

The operator very last labored on Saturday and “may have been going through signs as early as April 10,” claimed a media launch from John Manconi, the Town of Ottawa’s typical manager of transit functions.

The unidentified person had been analyzed for the virus on Tuesday and was continuing to self-isolate at dwelling, the memo continued, incorporating OC Transpo was functioning with Ottawa Public Wellness to trace those who experienced or could possibly have been been in near make contact with with the staff, and was also getting in contact with staff members who may possibly have appear into near get hold of with the bus operator.

Manconi’s statement said the driver was on Route 14 concerning St-Laurent Station and Tunney’s Pasture amongst 8 a.m. and 5:47 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, in between 7:47 a.m. and 5:28 p.m., they labored on Route 62 concerning Tunney’s Pasture Station and the Terry Fox Park & Experience, Route 74 between Tunney’s Pasture and the Riverview Park & Journey and Route 75 amongst Tunney’s Pasture and Barrhaven Centre. Subsequent to that, until finally 6:15 p.m., the driver was a passenger on the O-Train Line 1 from Tunney’s Pasture to St-Laurent and on bus Route 40 from St-Laurent Station to the OC Transpo complicated at 1500 St. Laurent Blvd.

“OC Transpo is determining motor vehicles and services that may possibly need further cleansing in excess of and earlier mentioned our increased cleansing procedure,” the assertion additional.

OC Transpo previously described favourable checks for drivers on April 1 and 9 moreover one more for an O-Train ambassador on April 5 and 1 special constable on April 11.