Transplantation unit another LHSC program eroded by cuts and departures, warns senior doc

Another controversial London physician gauges cuts at the London Health Sciences Center, this time with the organ transplant program, and said he resigned because “I was tired of slapping my head against the wall.”

The program budget has been eroded and about half a dozen high-level people have left, said Paul Marotta, who recently quit as medical director of liver transplantation, and added that he is concerned about LHSC’s ability to replace substitutes. recruit.

“There is a threat, an immediate threat,” Marotta said. “We are losing people with 20 to 30 years of experience and there is no real strategy to recruit. The shortage is growing, cuts are taking place. It is difficult.”

But the chief medical officer of LHSC maintains that although the hospital has lost doctors, it has been actively recruited and the quality of care that the hospital offers remains high.

“I’m not worried about the status of our transplant (program),” said Adam Dukelow, adding that the care is “high quality every day.”

LHSC lost its top heart doctor, Bob Kiaii, who went to a job in California last fall and accused LHSC of considering cardiac care as a top priority, because it is cutting back on budget deficits.

Marotta, who went part-time, said that he resigned from his position in frustration because he was constantly cutting budgets.

“That’s why I left the administration. . . I left my position because I was tired of hitting my head against a wall. “

His concern, he said, is the future of the multi-organ transplantation program, which has been a source of pride for LHSC.

In an e-mail, Marotta said that he could not be specific about program reductions, but that his budget was based on the LHSC budget. When that is a shortage, cuts are made and the program has not been good at requesting or receiving money, he said.

In addition to Kiaii, the former director for heart care and a transplant surgeon, Marotta points out the following high-level rooms from the hospital:

Qingyong Xu, former director of the transplantation immunology lab, who left months ago and is now at the University of Pittsburgh

Roberto Hernandez-Alejandroz, a liver transplant surgeon and former surgical director of liver transplant, who left for the University of Rochester more than three years ago

Two hepatologists and liver transplant doctors, who have not been replaced since their departure in 2016, also for Rochester, N.Y.

A specialist in infectious disease transplantation who recently left for Toronto.

“The multi-organ transplantation unit has repeatedly reduced its budget over the years,” Marotta said, also cutting down nursing and other support staff.

“We are down and we have much more than capacity. Our volume has increased. There is frustration and there is no light at the end of the tunnel. “

Transplant doctors are very specialized and not easy to land, Dukelow said, adding patience requires patience.

“It’s challenging. We always want to recruit the right candidate and many people are involved (in the recruitment process),” he said. “It may take time, but we have the right people at the table who lead recruitment.”

LHSC has a deficit of $ 24 million and loses 38 full-time equivalent nursing jobs due to wear and 11 more due to discharge. It has also closed 11 surgical beds.

“We make difficult decisions when allocating resources. We have to take care of it. We look at recruits, we hire quality people, “Dukelow said.

On its website, LHSC describes its multi-organ transplantation program as one of the leading programs in Canada, with nearly 200 transplants a year. More than 6,000 Canadians have received hospital transplants, including kidney, liver, heart, kidney pancreas, pancreas and multi-organ procedures.

The hospital meets all patient needs for transplant surgery because organs are donated, LHSC said in a statement. The hospital has not closed heart beds and there has been no decrease in the volumes of heart surgery, LHSC said.

Although the hospital said it is moving to fill vacancies, only one has been filled in and the replacement for Xu is scheduled for February. The other functions remain unfulfilled or with interim appointments.

Kiaii, former director of heart care at LHSC and a nationally renowned heart surgeon, left for a job at the University of California. He expressed concerns similar to those of Marotta about the impact of spending cuts at LHSC and his belief that the cardiac program, considered one of the best in Ontario, has declined.

“We have lost many seniors. It’s frustrating, “Marotta said. “We can lose doctors and replace them with juniors, but the administration must accept that we need a strategy. We manage crises as soon as they occur. “

Natalie Mehra, executive director of the Ontario Heath Coalition, said she found it “shocking” that problems have arisen about the heart program of LHSC, but worry that cuts often occur in hospitals, she said.

“There are very serious concerns about the quality of care and a reduction in the scope of the services that the hospital provides. We have had budget cuts and real dollar savings in hospitals for so many years, “she said.

“It is shocking to hear about this in London. It is a hub, one of the largest hospitals in Ontario. If the cardiac care is affected by cuts, it is outrageous. “

Marotta said he tried to raise concerns about budget cuts and staff loss, but wonders if he is being heard by the senior administration of LHSC.

“There are many layers to manage here. Our urgency has not reached the top. It goes to middle management and falls short, “he said.

“We can help them save money. There are so many areas that work inefficiently. “

Dukelow said his door is open to Marotta and others with concern.

“They are welcome to contact me and have a conversation. I want to hear about those concerns, “he said.

LHSC recently got caught in a $ 75,000 spending controversy to send five hospital directors and the president of the London Health Sciences Foundation to Dubai, Oman and Qatar on a foundation-funded junk. The trip was to attend a conference and meet hospital staff there in an attempt to land work in London to train their doctors, the hospital said at the time.

“If you see them spending money on a trip to Dubai, you lose confidence in the hospital and the foundation,” Marotta said.

