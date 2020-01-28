If there is an artist who continues to surprise her fans with her small models, then yes Natti Natasha. And it is the singer of the Dominican Republic has a repertoire of designs that, like those who have long followed her, never leave anyone indifferent.

The most common is that with her Instagram account Natti appears with bathing suits and explosive bikinis, as well as very sleek models that improve their curves. However, the video that many have left open with their mouths in recent hours is one in which it appears with transparent pants.

The pants of Natti Natasha

It is clear that they are not transparent, but they are so thin that they perfectly reveal what is underneath. If you add that, as we can see in the video, Natti a salsa starts to dance, the combination is explosive.

And so it is noted in the many comments that the images concerned have generated. Comments in which, as expected, her fans were taken away and filled the networks of compliments and compliments Natti.

“YOU see that! “,” Mother, I see everything “,” The best pants you’ve ever worn “,” This woman is the bomb “,” Beautiful “,” Beautiful view Natti “,” Between the Modelito and how she moves … “,” Bestial “ or” The best of all “Are just a few of the many comments of this style.

Comments that like Natasha know it, do it great. And it is that, if only with her voice and with her gifts for music, she knows how to have many fans, with models like this Natti does not stop getting followers in social networks.

She knows and seen seen, nothing indicates that she will change her style. She already loves her fans, so we could check this with this video, so it seems.