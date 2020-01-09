Transmission details Latest patch for Hit Borderlands 3; Provides character hotfixes, health issues, and more

Loading...

Gearbox Software went on the website today to announce and release the latest patch for the critically acclaimed RPG Shotoer looter title Borderlands 3.

The new update will be available live on PS4, Xbox One and PC at around 3:00 p.m. PST starting today, January 9th. The patch will provide some hotfixes for character issues, health issues, and common issues that may have made your experience unbearable. Thanks to the official website, we have a complete overview of what should be fixed. So if you’re looking for a specific fix or just want to see all of the changes, read the patch notes below.

Here are all the changes in Borderlands 3:

Today we’re releasing a hotfix for Borderlands 3 that will be available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and PC from 3:00 p.m. PST. This hotfix resolves various concerns that have been reported by the community. Wait in the main menu until a character is displayed to apply hotfixes! If you have any problems or want to give feedback, please send a ticket to support.2k.com 5.

Fixed a reported concern that FL4K’s Furious Attack sometimes did not apply bonuses to pet damage as expected

Fixed a reported concern that Rakkcelerate sometimes didn’t

Apply the cooldown modifier as specified in the skill description Concern has been raised that Cheap Tips is a general weapon shield

The capacity was sometimes not shown in the tooltip on the item card Fixed an issue that the Arbalest of Discipline was spawning sometimes only with signs

Anointed Enforcer

We found a problem where Anointed Enforcer’s immunity capabilities sometimes made them more difficult than intended. We temporarily lowered their health as we continue to investigate and find a permanent solution.

Anointed Enforcer’s health has been temporarily lowered

Shutdown on the Maliwan Blacksite

Thank you for your patience as we work on the scaled-down takedown at Maliwan Blacksite event 40. We couldn’t bring it to you on New Years Eve, but we want to start the event next week!

From January 16-30, you can look forward to a slightly easier takedown if you try to collect as much loot as possible! If you want to experience takedown at Maliwan Blacksite 16, but struggle to progress or find a party, this is the perfect opportunity to bring Maliwan’s elite soldiers and robots to their knees and create chaos. After January 30th we will bring the event back to the intended level of difficulty.

