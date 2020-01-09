TransLink, BC Ferries, post-secondary campuses bracing themselves for snowfall

Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – Metro Vancouver braces itself for the first significant snowfall of the season.

With flake prediction for overnight accommodation, the potential for a messy Friday morning commuter traffic has led to a number of recommendations.

TransLink has activated its snow plan, including the distribution of an ice deposit solution on trolley cables and the deployment of additional personnel. Riders are encouraged to allow extra travel time.

We activate the winter plan to prepare for the possible snow tomorrow in the early morning hoursuren. View the details: https://t.co/7l6ezZWPGs

– TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 9, 2020

BC Ferries warns travelers to prepare for cancellations.

There is a good chance that the storm predicted by @ECCCWeatherBC to hit the coast on Friday will affect service from early in the morning to early in the afternoon. As a result, some sailings may be canceled for safety reasons. View travel advice: https://t.co/4DkE13LNrU ^ js

– BC Ferries (@BCFerries) January 10, 2020

Colleges and universities on the lower mainland tell students to check for class cancellations.

With snow in the forecast, our teams keep an eye on the weather and will post updates on our campus status page: https://t.co/g6osxNJ1Kb. Don’t forget to view the page for the most up-to-date information. Updates are posted before 6 a.m.

– KwantlenU (@KwantlenU) January 10, 2020

Snow is expected tonight for Burnaby Mountain. Monitor https://t.co/IrUXefeA4f and here @SFU on Twitter for campus updates. pic.twitter.com/n4vpQ60Epo

– Simon Fraser University (@SFU) January 9, 2020

It looks like we’re going to have a cold weekend! Reminder, for weather updates and news about campus closure due to snow, visit our website or follow us on social media: https://t.co/UhlREmQWJe pic.twitter.com/mmuCNTqQ0l

– Langara College (@langaracollege) January 10, 2020

Winter is coming! Because the weather is getting colder and more unpredictable, you should consult https://t.co/g6PioQfLpf or our social media channels every morning and afternoon for the latest updates on campus conditions. #BCwinter #weatherupdate pic.twitter.com/hx6AHX7Pf3

– British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) (@bcit) January 9, 2020

