Transgenderists are playing at the door of Argentine football

Once out on the square, they can finally feel like themselves.

In addition to the great joy that football brings them, Mara Gomez and Marcos Rojo are also happy to know that after a long and difficult journey, they are laying the footsteps of transgender players in Argentina.

Tall, thin and tied to a horse’s tail, Gomez plays for the Villa San Carlos team in La Plata, 60 km (40 miles) south of Buenos Aires.

At the age of 23, she aims to become the first transsexual in her home country in the League of Professional Women.

“I suffered a lot from discrimination, exclusion, verbal abuse on the street and at school. Football was like therapy for me, ”Gomez told AFP.

She started playing at the age of 15, encouraged by her neighbors.

In the women’s league in La Plata, Gomez has stood out as the main goalkeeper for the last two seasons.

This prompted Villa San Carlos, which is last in the women’s professional league, to seek employment.

“She hits the target fast and very well,” coach Juan Cruz Vitale said.

“Contrary to what people and the media thought, she is not that strong. I have a lot of girls who are stronger and although it is fast, I have girls who are faster, ”he noted.

But Vitale added: “She’s smart and learning fast. And she gets the goals we lacked. “

The club is currently applying to the Argentine Football Association to sign Gomez once the current coronavirus blockade is over.

“There is a gender identity law that cannot be circumvented. We are confident that she will become a star, “said the coach.

Argentina led Latin America in 2012. By passing a gender identity law that allowed Gomez to officially change the gender on her national ID card when she turned 18 years old.

“I am very pleased to know that we are opening our minds to a society to which we do a little more,” she said as she considered considering becoming a professional player in a country where some of the world’s best footballers, including Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi, had grown up.

“Play with men”

Rojo, 20, began playing this year as a center striker with Union del Suburbio in Gualeguaychu, in the northeast of the country, playing for the first time on the men’s team.

Two years ago, he changed his name and gender on his national ID card, and the team was not qualified to sign it.

The Entre Rios Provincial League will announce its membership as soon as football matches resume.

A photo of him hangs in Rojo’s living room during his 15th birthday, when he is still officially identified as a girl. During the transition, his family provided full support.

“I wanted to change my official documents because I always wanted to play with men. Because I was small, I felt that I was one of them, ”said Rojo.

“Football was a big step for me because it was something I was always looking for, what I wanted,” he said. “Supporting the team means a lot to this change.”

Rojo said men’s football is “much more demanding”.

“All the boys are good kickers. For me, it will be a huge win if I manage to play in the Premier Division. “

“Right to play”

Sebastian Rajoy, president of the Union del Suburbio, said “everyone has the right to play sports”.

“Customers on the fringes offer an opportunity. Someone has to take the first step, and in this case it is us, ”he said.

At this early stage in the inclusion of transgender players, Gomez and Rojo realize that they may be asked to take a hormone test before they are fully accepted into the leagues.

“The debate is about the dilemma of biology and respect for human rights,” said Ayelen Pujol, a specialist in gender identity in sport.

