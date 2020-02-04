Transgender teen sues school district through bathroom access

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) – A transgender teenager in North Carolina says his kidney disease has worsened because his high school would not let him use the boys’ toilets.

The Shelby Star reports that the student is suing the Cleveland County School District, which is about an hour west of Charlotte.

The student, only identified as “John Doe”, claims discrimination.

The lawsuit was filed on January 28.

The student was a woman at birth but switched to man before his first year.

The suit claims that school officials were only allowed him to use girls ‘toilets before he said he could only use a separate teachers’ toilet.

The student claims that the restrictions led him to not use the bathroom as much as possible during the school day.

“John’s kidney function has also been compromised due to his lack of access to suitable toilet facilities,” Dr. said. Deanna Adkins, a children’s democrinologist, in a judicial document.

School board president Shearra Miller told the newspaper that the neighborhood “has created an accommodation for the student that we believe was in the student’s interest.”

She would not comment further because of the ongoing lawsuit.