PALATINE, Illinois – A fight of more than four years to ensure equal access to dressing rooms for transgender students in a northern suburban school district in Chicago ended Tuesday when a new policy came into force that gave them unlimited access.

The Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 board voted 5-2 for policy change in November, WLS-TV reported.

The battle for gender identity and dressing room access began in 2015 when the US Department of Education said district 211 violated federal law by a former student who identified herself as a female, Nova Maday, unlimited access to the girls’ dressing room to deny it.

Two federal lawsuits were filed: one for two transgender students who claimed discrimination against the school and the other for students and parents who opposed unlimited policy.

Board members said that the policy only allows students who have officially identified themselves as transgender to use the dressing room that matches their identity. These guidelines are in line with federal standards, the board said.

