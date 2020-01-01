Transfer Window: The Seven Celtic Deals Which Expire This Summer

Loading...

Happy new year bhoys and ghirls.

While some of us breastfeed the hangovers this morning by the sound of the bells, the transfer window opened silently at midnight and will remain so until the end of the month.

There is much to do in such a short time. Celtic will return to action in 18 days. Will they have some new faces to brag and will there be exits?

Celtic have a good team that is the best in the league, led their Euro group and already won a trophy this period. But since they seem to be pressured by their Glasgow rivals this time, it's all about the transfer window.

While Nicky Hammond and Neil Lennon look for some firepower and real quality to improve our equipment. Let's take a look at who could leave us in six months and who is free to talk to other clubs.

Fraser Forster (Loan)

Daniel Arzani (Loan)

Craig Gordon (no contract)

Scott Sinclair (no contract)

Jonny Hayes (no contract)

Elyounoussi (Loan)

Calvin Miller (no contract)

It will be difficult to keep even one of our current loan offers beyond your current contract. As for the boys without a contract who are free to talk to any club they like now. Jonny Hayes might be the only one left if it's Neil Lennon.