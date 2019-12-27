Transfer Update: Player’s Rep Makes New Plea Amid Celtic Interest

Loading...

The Celtic objective Fabricio Bruno has reiterated his desire to leave Cruzeiro with immediate effect through his lawyer.

Bruno has been linked to a move to Celtic this January, but there are many obstacles to overcome for that to happen.

The midfielder has taken his current club to court for unpaid wages. His lawyer states that there is no possibility that his client will be paid his contractually obligated wages because clubs cannot even pay their chefs.

With that, the contract is being challenged with the Brazilian club clearly in violation of the conditions.

Celtic could get the player for nothing but his club is desperately trying to get a rate for his player.

His lawyer, Joao Chiminazzo, has demanded that the contract be terminated as reported by RecordSport: “There are no prospects for things to improve in Cruzeiro and there is no prospect of late salary.

“This is a club that remembers that it cannot even pay its cooks at this time.

"The situation of the club is that there is no possibility of paying salary arrears

"The debt will only increase with the plaintiff, Fabricio Bruno, unable to get a new job until this situation is resolved."

The Celts have a large transfer window when they will seek to add to their talented team. Not only are the problems with Bruno's contact what a problem, it is also difficult to obtain a work permit to play in the UK if the player does not have an international pedigree.