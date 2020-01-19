Celtic went safely to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday-evening with a 2-1 win over Partick Thistle.

The draw for the next round will be made late Sunday afternoon, but the Dundee Utd vs Hibernian TV cameras have tongues online.

Former Celtic player and current talent scout Tosh McKinlay was portrayed on BBC Scotland cameras and received the cup tie between the two parties. This can be harmless, but the fact that Nicky Hammond was also seen in the Dundee Utd match against Partick Thistle last week gives faith to the theory we are looking at.

The most obvious player would be Lawrence Shankland who scores goals for fun, but it would not fit Celtic’s current tactics in this window. If I had already brought in a striker, it would be strange if the club would gauge another.

Wondering who Tosh McKinlay is watching?

Tosh McKinlay at Dundee United against Hibs. Wonder if he scouts someone …

Tosh McKinlay saw Tannadice again. I just see that we’re going to sign this window to Shankland

The downside would be that Nicky Hammond was at the last game to explore Celtic’s cup opponents and that Tosh’s appearance is unrelated, meaning that it could be a Hibs player that Celtic is watching.

If there is something in it, we will find out soon. There is less than two weeks left of the window and Celtic should show their hand very quickly.