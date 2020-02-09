Trains, flights, ferries canceled as Storm Ciara Batters UK

LONDON – Trains, flights and ferries have been canceled and weather warnings have been issued across the UK as a storm rages with hurricane strengths of up to 129 km / h in the region.

At least 10 rail companies in the UK have warned that they are not allowed to travel, and almost 20 others have told passengers that they may be delayed due to strong winds on Sunday, which can damage electrical wiring and clog the train tracks from broken branches and other debris.

London’s Heathrow Airport and several airlines decided to consolidate flights on Sunday to reduce the number of flights that would be canceled in high winds. British Airways offered to rebook customers for domestic and European flights from Heathrow, Gatwick and London City airports. Virgin Airlines has canceled some flights.

Storm Ciara, named by the national weather agency Met Office, was also expected to bring heavy rains and cause the agency to issue 22 flood warnings and 149 flood warnings.

The Humber Bridge near Hull in the north of England restricted traffic due to the strong winds and prohibited trucks and RVs with high sides.

High waves in the Irish Sea forced ferry companies to cancel several trips.

A 10 km run in London, which was expected to involve 25,000 runners, was also canceled.

