To Conor McGregor Dana White, who was stormed by Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 last weekend, didn’t seem particularly interested in seeing the star compete in a fight that has nothing to do with the lightweight title. In line with McGregor’s statement that he wants to stay active in 2020, his head coach John Kavanagh is pretty sure that “Notorious” will fight again soon.

Kavanagh comments on a timeline for McGregor’s next fight

Before UFC 246, McGregor said he was approaching 2020 like a season and wanted to fight three times this year. While McGregor never stopped calling for a rematch with the 155th king, Khabib Nurmagomedov, he has also expressed interest in fighting greats like Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje and Nate Diaz.

After McGregor defeated Cerrone in just 40 seconds last weekend, White argued that the most sensible thing to do next was to fight the stars for the light belt. Since Khabib will face Tony Ferguson on April 18, this would likely mean that McGregor would not compete again until late summer (assuming Nurmagomedov – Ferguson goes through).

Well, Kavanagh was a guest at Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show this week. The head of the Straight Blast Gym had this to say while discussing a schedule for McGregor’s next fight (quote via MMA Junkie):

“I would be very surprised if he didn’t start before summer,” said Kavanagh. “There were talks in March or April so that (he) will definitely start before the summer. What I think made sense was that we get ready and prepare for the fight in April (and) if one of these guys doesn’t We are lucky enough to go the way, we are ready to go, and if it does not, if the boys make it, set one in a few weeks and you will be on the same schedule as this a few months later, so to speak Guys for a fight. “

Will McGregor fight this spring?

If you’re considering what McGregor said to stay busy, it should come as no surprise that Kavanagh comes here. He repeated this after Conor’s big win last weekend does not want to wait on the sidelines to face the winner of Khabib – Ferguson.

However, the question is whether the UFC is ready to endanger Khabib-Conor 2 or even McGregor-Ferguson by letting him fight in the meantime. There is no doubt that a rematch with Nurmagomedov – if Chabib agrees – would be absolutely formidable.

The other thing to consider here is that the UFC has already worked out its pay-per-view schedule by April. UFC 247 will take place on February 8 with Jon Jones against Dominick Reyes, and on March 7 UFC 248 will end with Israel Adesanya against Yoel Romero. Is it possible for UFC to add Conor to UFC 248? It’s not impossible, but this card also has another title fight booked in Weili Zhang against Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Where would another McGregor fight take place? The April 18 UFC 249 card with Khabib? If so, tensions for this card would shoot through the roof. Or could the UFC add a second PPV card for this month? With Conor?