Trainer Justin Langer does not expect any major changes for the Bangladesh Test Tour

The kick-off was recalled for the series against Pakistan, scoring 97 in his first test, but only once overtaking 50 this summer, 32 on average, and struggling especially in the first innings. However, selectors were happy with the combination he made with David Warner, who enjoys beating the Queenslander.

“In the spirit of this continuity, it would be difficult to separate this squad,” said coach and selector Langer. “We could add an all-rounder and another spinner because we will create the spinning conditions. I have a few weeks off, so I’m worried about the selection for Bangladesh [later].”

Leg spinner Mitchell Swepson is the front runner for the second spin role after being named in the Sydney Test squad.

Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, young star Cameron Green and veteran Moises Henriques, who all have to roll more to improve their case, are just around the corner from the all-rounder.

Langer was impressed by Green [20], but is aware that adolescents are more prone to injuries.

“With a young bowler, you think of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Johnson and these guys. It takes a while to develop and bowl enough to be a real all-rounder in his case because he has to do both,” said Langer. “He is undoubtedly a talent.”

Langer takes a break and senior assistant Andrew McDonald takes on the top job for the three games in India. It will be the first time that McDonald’s is responsible for the national men’s site.

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald will lead the Australian team in India

“I said to him this morning: we are not reinventing the wheel. It has a really good opportunity,” said Langer. “I am so confident that our coaching staff can now also play cricket. I think about cricket most of the time, the rest of the time about all the other things that go with it: the big picture, the cultural stuff.

“He is an excellent trainer. We have other excellent trainers who support him.”

“I said to him, I’m not going to call him, I’m going to let him go. He said I could call you, that’s the difference. He’ll do a really good job.”

Andrew Wu writes about cricket and AFL for The Sydney Morning Herald

