(Pixabay)

CASPER, Wyo – A train crashed on the morning of Monday, February 3, north of Hamer, Idaho, with a herd of Gaffelbok.

Idaho Fish and Game says the train collided with 64 Yoke drill, where “about” 45 were killed and 19 were seriously injured.

Reportedly no people were injured. Idaho Fish and Game heard about the collision of railway workers who reported the incident.

Article continues below …

“Conservation Officers and other personnel have responded to the scene to save edible meat and send the injured animals,” says Fish and Game. “Every edible meat will be distributed to needy families and food banks throughout the region.”

According to Fish and Game, this type of collision has occurred in the past.

“We have let these sad situations happen before during major snow events,” says Curtis Hendricks Wildlife Manager for the region. “This Gaffelbok cannot cross the gate of the highway as they head west and unfortunately they have landed on the tracks where the snow is not that deep.”

Animals that do not cross the I-15 in the area often gather on plowed railways when there is snow.

“Fish and Game identifies Interstate 15 as a likely barrier to east-west major game migration between traditional winter and summer ranges,” the release adds. “Pronghorn is built for speed and often chooses to dive under fences rather than jump over it.”