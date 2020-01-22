Trails Center and Ft. The Caspar Museum is committed to a new children's program

Courtesy of the Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Center

CASPER, Wyo. – The Fort Caspar Museum and the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center are jointly presenting a number of new classes that combine the Trails Center’s History Club and the Fort Caspar Museum’s Hands-on History program.

Every second Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., free courses for children in the second to fifth grade are offered. The courses alternate between the Trails Center and the Fort Caspar Museum.

Coming classes

Make old fashioned valentines and play Victorian games – February 8th

Construction of a telegraph – March 14th

Become a homesteader for a day and write a letter home to mom about it – May 2nd

Gold panning – June 13th

Read and tell great stories – July 11th

Visiting and exploring a current Oregon Trail site – August 8th

“While history club / hands-on courses are geared towards children ages seven to ten, everyone is welcome, but younger children must be accompanied by an adult,” said the announcement from both museums this week.

Classes are free, but museum officials say reservations are welcome and “highly recommended”.

Dates and times may vary due to public holidays and special events. It is recommended that you confirm class details by calling the Trails Center at 307-261-7780 or the Fort Caspar Museum at 307-235-8462.

The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center is located at 1501 N. Poplar Street in Casper.

The Fort Caspar Museum is located at Fort Caspar Road 4001 in Casper, Wyoming.