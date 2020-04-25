Trailers: “Hollywood”, “Love Life”, “White Lines”, etc.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmU7ylnmn_M (/ integrated)

Dead To Me, Season Two

The new season resumes as Jen (played by Christina Applegate) and Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) try to cover up a murder – and practice better self-esteem in the process. Coming out of the police question, the two women hilariously try to hide the body and shake the FBI. “All I can think of is movies that involve shredders or dissolving a body in a tub,” says Jen panicked. Woodchippers aside, Jen and Judy need a plan, and as the season’s catchphrase says, they “ride or die, no matter the lie.” (May 8)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJGedvRfHYg (/ integrated)

Great

The latest satirical trailer in the Hulu series reveals more about her murderous plots between two laughs. Catherine (portrayed by Elle Fanning) is increasingly fed up with her selfish husband (portrayed by Nicholas Hoult) as she learns that being the emperor’s wife means staying silent. “No, you’re not talking about my love,” he told her in the opening scene of the clip. The emperor may not be the most brilliant, but he continues to understand his wife’s dissatisfaction – enough to consider killing her. His offense? “It’s a strange creature that I sometimes feel laughing at me.” However, Catherine has her own plan – and the brain to carry it out. (May 15)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3EASLgzOcM (/ integrated)

Hollywood

The new Netflix series by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan revives the golden age of Hollywood. Although this time, the story is rewritten. The series imagines a world in which cinema after the Second World War makes more room at the table for people from marginalized groups. However, his visions of a fairer system did not come without a look at the realistic biases that people of color, women and members of the LBGTQ community faced during the period. The clip teases an emotional moment between the character of Queen Latifah and a young actress. “It’s not about whether you win or lose,” she told him. “What’s important is to be in the room.” (May 1)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZp_g271jpo (/ integrated)

Love life

Meeting in New York is difficult. Especially when your name looks like Furby. Anna Kendrick plays Darby, a woman dating “losers on match.com” in hopes of finding love, even if – as a friend says – “It’s not the time of Jane Austin. ” Darby may not need a boyfriend, but that doesn’t stop her from trying to be the kind of woman who goes after whom she wants with far less embarrassment. One thing she doesn’t have to look for is the girlfriends to keep her grounded. Another said to him, “You should be loved for the little derp-da-derp that you are.” (May 27)

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ghv3-lpFOcc (/ integrated)

A secret love

Terry and Pat have been in a relationship for sixty-five years. Only, it was only in the last three years that everyone in their lives knew this. A new Netflix documentary tells the stories of the two women. By weaving old personal images and videos with current images, what was once a secret life is now a public testimony of loyalty to love and difference. A voiceover said, “They had the courage to do something so different at a time when difference was not seen as something good.” (April 29)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uj7uyeaJjFQ (/ embedded)

White lines

Boats, drugs, parties in Ibiza – What could go wrong? Lots, judging by the trailer for the new Netflix series. Zoe (portrayed by Laura Haddock) seeks to find out the truth about how her brother, a famous DJ, disappeared many years before. What she finds is an underlying current of great violence under the extravagant holiday scene. “When you find out the truth,” she said, “it just leaves you cold.” (May 15)