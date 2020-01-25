(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5bkbfdVzbI (/ integrated)

High fidelity

Who hasn’t stopped and wondered what’s wrong while sailing on love and its next fights? Rob (played by Zoe Kravitz) dares to return to his ex-lovers in a “vision quest” and ask for it in the adaptation of the Hulu series from the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby. Put on “Modern Love” by David Bowie, the clip highlights the explanation of an ex-girlfriend: “You could be a little obsessive and a little too much in touch with your feelings.” Go to the record store scenes featuring Rob screaming for his ex in the pouring rain, and it’s hard to argue otherwise. As Rob continues his “vision quest”, some detours in the past may be more difficult to manage than others. (February 14th)

Horse girl

The introvert Sarah (played by Alison Brie) finally begins to step out of her comfort zone – she even says yes to an appointment! – when reality begins to elude her, as she did for her grandmother. It starts small: Sarah has trouble sleeping. She finds herself in strange places with no memory of how she got there. Then things turn to the surreal: we talk about alien abductions, the furniture in her room moves by itself, and in one way or another, she can hear the future. With each lucid dream more and more real, Sarah suddenly wonders if her grandmother has gone mad after all. (February 7)

Irresistible

In the next film written and directed by Jon Stewart, the Democrats lost ground in conservative America, but the character of political consultant Steve Carrell found just the right person to help them take back Wisconsin. Enter Jack Hastings (played by Chris Cooper), the former seafarer turned rural farmer who was captured on a video depicting immigrants in a local town hall. Considered the Democrats’ only chance of winning swing voters, the mayor of Hasting’s campaign became Carrell’s top priority. But the campaign is not without obstacles for Carrell – everything, from obstinate twists and turns of Budweiser to the ferocious opposite consultant character of Rose Byrne, opposes him. (May 29)

The last thing he wanted

Anne Hathaway plays the role of a leading journalist turned arms dealer in the film adaptation of Joan Didion’s 1996 novel. What begins as a journalist’s investigation of Contra’s activities in Central America becomes personal when Hathaway discovers that his sick father is a central player in the smuggling plot. Obliged to finish what he started, she is thrown into the high-risk world of her father. The clip teases mysterious meetings with middlemen, moments of handling urgent firearms and a government official (described by Ben Affleck) on his trail. (the 21st of February)

Small fires everywhere

Elena Richardson (played by Reese Witherspoon) watches her life ignite. Literally. When a police officer asks him to think of someone who would like this to happen, flashbacks ensue, starting with his decision to rent part of his house to a homeless artist, Mia (described by Kerry Washington). Based on the hit novel by Celeste Ng, the clip teases the end of the two women’s lives and ends with a disturbing voiceover while a photo of Elena’s face burns: “Did you really look at yourself?” The parts you are afraid to watch? “(March 18)

Spenser Confidential

“Imagine this: dirty cops, drug cartels and great politicians all working together.” . With Spenser’s ex-girlfriend, Cissy, they tackle widespread corruption. Post Malone appears in the clip as an inmate with a warning message: “You are about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.” (March 6)

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

To say that the pop star has led his life in the public eye is an understatement. In the new trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary, Swift opens up to director Lana Wilson. “Label directors would simply say,” A pretty girl doesn’t force opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and greets and says “Thank you”. I became the person everyone wanted me to be. As everyone knows, that did not end the criticism. The clip highlights a negative press barrage leading to the break of a year of Swift in the spotlight. Now, the documentary promises to take fans behind the scenes of his journey to new self-acceptance. “It feels really good to no longer feel muzzled,” says Swift. (January 31) Read our review of the Sundance premiere.