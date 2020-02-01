Trailers: “Fantasy Island”, “F9”, “Hunters”, “Spongebob Movie” and more

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLbdg4WM8qc (/ embed)

You better call it Saul, season five

The Breaking Bad prequel series is back for a new season, with Jim McGill / Saul Goodman becoming more involved in criminal activities. Although the clip is set on Jim Reeves’ soft country song, ‘Welcome To My World’, scenes show a much tougher reality, filled with late night police visits, street fights and the return of former cartel leader Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis) ). The trailer also promises the return of DEA agent Hank Schrader (Dean Norris) and a kiss shared between Saul (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn). (February 23)

F9

In the latest addition to The Fast and Furious saga, Dom Toretto (portrayed by Vin Diesel) is confronted with an enemy from his past – his brother Jacob (portrayed by John Cena). This is anything but a happy family reunion. The clip teases a scene in which Jacob is seduced with the mission to kill his older brother. Helen Mirren takes part in the cast this time and offers Dom a warning: “There is nothing more powerful than love for the family. You make it anger, there is nothing more dangerous.” Based on the action-packed scenes of gunfire, hand in hand battles and explosive pursuits, it’s safe to say she’s right. (May 22)

Fantasy island

A group of happy participants, including Melanie (portrayed by Lucy Hale), is welcomed on a luxury island where every guest can experience a tailor-made fantasy. However, it is not long before Melanie discovers that the island’s brain, Mr. Roarke, has actually seduced them into a much sinister plan; when performing a childhood revenge fantasy against a former bully, Melanie is shocked to realize that she is really torturing the woman, but stopping the twisted game is beyond her control. Mr. Roarke shows: “As soon as a fantasy starts, you must see through it.” (February 14th)

Hunters

A suburban barbeque may not be your first thought to track down an undercover Nazi, but in the trailer for the new Amazon series that is exactly where you turn up. The pleasure in the backyard comes to a halt when a woman screams out of fear that host Bliff Simpson (Dylan Baker) is actually a Nazi. The scene then jumps to Al Pacino, leader of a maverick group of Nazi hunters, and warns: ‘They are among us. They communicate. They have plans to attack. ‘Set on a creepy cover of’ America ‘by Neil Diamond, clips tease the threat of Nazi infiltration, giving the song a whole new – and disturbing – meaning. (February 21st)

My brilliant friend, season two

Based on the second novel in the best-selling series by Elena Ferrante, season two of the Italian drama follows the friendship of Lila and Lenu as it develops during adulthood. The new clip reveals that Lila (portrayed by Gaia Girace) is unhappily married to Stefano Carracci (Giovanni Amur) while hiding her battered black eye under sunglasses. Elena (played by Margherita Mazzucco) has to navigate her own uncertainties in the academic world. A final scene shows the two friends who were reunited on a vacation, while subtitles read: “Today, tomorrow, every day … I need to know you are here.” (March 16)

The plot against America

The upcoming HBO series based on the alternative history novel by Philip Roth re-imagines a world in which Franklin D. Roosevelt is defeated by the famous pilot (and famous anti-Semite) Charles Lindbergh. Lindbergh’s election victory opens the floodgates for Nazism and fascism, which we see through the lens of the Levin family, a Jewish family living in Newark, New Jersey in 1940. The trailer gives a gripping glimpse into the growing hostility while the Levinses scrub graffiti of tombstones, witness men who are shot on the street and are confronted with a robe Ku Klux Klan member. (March 16)

The SpongeBob movie: Sponge On The Run

Super Bowl commercials are expensive even in bikini pants. Mr. Krab warns SpongeBob that he only has twenty-six seconds to mention everything in the upcoming movie. Some highlights of the list: fast cars, Snoop Dogg, a wise sage aka Keanu Reeves and churros. The only thing it lacks? SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail, Gary. SpongeBob and Patrick go in search of the lost city of Atlantic City in search of the missing snail. (21st of May)