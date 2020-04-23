Trailer History Channel Shares for its Ulysses S. Grant Miniseries Grant – GeekTyrant

History Channel has released the first trailer for its upcoming Ulysses S. Grant miniseries entitled Grant. The series, which is being produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, he will chronicle the life of the legendary Civil War General. It looks like a great series for any of you who are history buffs! I love these History-producing shows, and this next one looks great!

Grant tells the “great and wonderful American story of a humble man who overcomes incredible obstacles, rises to the highest ranks of power, and saves the nation not once but twice. With a seamless mix of dramatic scenes, expert commentary and beautifully enhanced archival images, this series reveals the true legacy of the unlikely hero who led the nation during the biggest test: Civil War and Reconstruction – the task herculean to settle the North and the North. South. One of the most courageous and unexpected initiatives of the Grant presidency was to protect the right to vote for the four million free slaves despite violent and widespread resistance. “

The series also includes on-camera interviews with top experts in the field including Ron Chernow, Retired US Army General and former director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) David Petraeus, a well-known author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coats, professor of English at West Point Elizabeth Samet and CEO of the American Civil War Museum in Richmond, VA Christy Coleman to name a few.

The grant will be broadcast over a three-night period and will premiere on Monday, May 25 at 9 p.m. ET / PT, you can check out the trailer below now!