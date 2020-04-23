Trailer for the SPACESHIP EARTH Document That Tells the Crazy Story of Biosphere 2 – GeekTyrant

In the early 1990s, a group of eight people locked themselves inside a self-engineered biosphere science research facility located in Oracle, Arizona where they would live for two years.

It was called Biosphere 2 and was intended to demonstrate the viability of closed ecological systems to support and maintain human life in the Outer Space. It was designed to explore the network of interactions within life systems in a structure with different domains based on different biological biomass. In addition to the abundance of biomass and human habitation, there was an agricultural area and workspace to study the interactions between humans, farming, technology and the rest of nature as a new kind of ecology laboratory world. His mission was a two-year closed experiment with a crew of eight people (“biospherians”). It has long been considered a precursor to knowledge of the use of closed biospheres in space colonization. As an experimental ecological facility it allowed the study and manipulation of a minor biophysical system without damaging the Earth’s biosphere.

There is a documentary coming up that focuses on all of this. It’s called Spaceship Earth and tells the true crazy story behind this. As you may have already heard, things didn’t go as planned and the people who locked themselves into this thing were more cultural than a group of scientists.

Here is the official summary:

Spaceship Earth is the true, stranger-than-fiction, adventure of eight visionaries who spent two years in quarantine inside a self-engineered replica of the Earth’s ecosystem called BIOSPHERE 2. The experiment was a worldwide phenomenon , shaking daily life in the face of a life-threatening ecological disaster and increasing criticism that was just a cult. This bizarre story is a cautionary tale and a hopeful lesson about how a small, visionary group can remodel a new world.

The movie comes Matt Wolf, who said, “In making this film, I could never have imagined that a pandemic would require the whole world to be quarantined. In the light of COVID-19, we are all living as biospherians, and we will once again seek a new world. The question is how are we going to transform? Now that we have a visual sense of the vulnerability of our world, it is up to us to protect it. “

Spaceship Earth launches everywhere on 8 May 2020 with Neon in a non-conventional way:

NEON’s release strategy was formulated as a way to address the current limitations of theater experience with the aim of bringing communities and cinemas together and helping to support organizations and businesses in need. The release of independent movie theaters, museums, bookshops, arts and cultural organizations, non-profits, restaurants and other small businesses that have a huge impact on them will give them the opportunity to stay connected to their community and hopefully provide some much needed financial support. In addition, partners will have the option of hosting private screening and / or co-hosting live online Q&A panels with filmmakers, filmmakers and special guests. A partial list of non-traditional partners include Atlas Obscura, Earth Day Network, Books are Magic, the Explorers Club, Posteritati, Fernbank Museum, NYC Trivia League, Talcott Mountain Science Center, Ground Support Cafe, Explorers Club, Malaprop’s Bookstore / Cafe, SITE Sante Fe, Synergetic Press, City Growers, the Bud Werner Memorial Library, Santa Monica’s French Pasjoli bistro, and the famous Brooklyn eatery Locanda Vinii & Olie. Other small businesses and organizations in the US interested in partnering with NEON can learn more and sign up at www.NEONrated.com.

