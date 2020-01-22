SALT LAKE CITY – “Throughout my career, label leaders have simply said,” A nice girl doesn’t force opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and greets and says “thank you”. I became the person everyone wanted me to be. ”

Thus begins the first official trailer for the Taylor Swift documentary “Miss Americana”, which was released on Wednesday. The release takes place one day before the documentary premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Miss Americana” looks at Swift’s decision to become more vocal and politically active – something she had always feared because of the aftermath that the Dixie Chicks had received 16 years ago when singer Natalie Maines had pronounced against President Bush at the time.

“I saw how a comment ended such a mighty reign, and it terrified me,” the 30-year-old singer told Variety. “I recorded it – that you’re still commenting on being able to make music.”

But Swift broke her silence in 2018, when she approved two Tennessee Democrats vying for his state’s midterm congressional elections, Deseret News previously reported. She also talked about the sexism of the music industry and its battle with Scooter Braun for the rights to its music, which were to be licensed for the documentary.

“It feels really good to no longer feel muzzled,” says Swift in the trailer.

The documentary, directed by Emmy award winner Lana Wilson, features a new Swift song – a political hymn titled “Only the Young” – and will be released as a digital single with the documentary’s release, Variety reported.

The document’s trailer also shows the appearances of Swift’s mother, Andrea, who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor while receiving treatment for breast cancer, and Panic! To The Disco lead singer Brendon Urie, who is featured on the song “ME!” From Swift’s album “Swover”. This album is in place for a Grammy Award on Sunday January 26.

“Miss Americana” will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival at 9 p.m. Thursday. STDs. Public relations firm Sunshine Sachs has not confirmed with Deseret News whether Swift will be present.

The documentary will be available on Netflix and in select theaters on January 31.

Note: Deseret News has decided not to link to the trailer because it contains mature language.