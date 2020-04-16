Trailer For Peacock Adaptation of the Dystopian Classic BRAVE NEW WORLD by Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore – GeekTyrant

“If this place is so perfect, why is it upside down?”

The first trailer has dropped for the upcoming Pecock series A brave New World, based on Aldous HuxleyA classic novel of 1932. The story envisages an utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself.

The series also has a great cast that includes Alden Ehrenreich (Alone), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey), and Demi Moore. He comes from UCP and Amblin Television and was David Wiener, Grant Morrison and Brian Taylor.

The series takes some creative liberties with the novel, as a supporting character from the book, John the Savage, the main character in the series and is played by Ehrenreich. The character who spent his life on the Reservation is a stranger. In the series, he becomes the catalyst for the revolution when he enters New London, a seemingly perfect society where drugs and organs are kept under the people.

Jessica Brown Findlay he takes on the role of Lenina Crowe and Harry Lloyd play Bernard Max. They never knew “a rigid social order and a culture of instant gratification and ubiquitous sex. When curiosity brings the pair on an adventure to the Savage Lands, they must be saved when they are part of a violent uprising. “John the Savage escapes,” back to New London with Crowe and Max, and when it interferes with the fragile cohesion of society, his cohorts will have to deal with the consequences. “

Brave New World will debut on Peacock when it launches on July 15, 2020.