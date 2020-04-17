Trailer For Brea Grant – Dark Comedy Horror thriller 12 HOUR SHIFT – GeekTyrant

Great Grant, as many of you know from the acclaimed NBC series Heroes, wrote and directed his second feature film project. The movie titled is a darkly funny horror movie 12 Hour Transfer and the first trailer for the movie was released for you to watch.

The movie stars Angela Bettis (Carrie, May, The Old Woman), David Arquette, Mick Foley, and Warren Dusty. Here is the summary shared:

It’s 1998 and during a 12-Hour Shift at Arkansas Hospital, a junkie nurse (Angela Bettis), her scheming cousin (Chloe Farnworth) and a group of black-market organ-trading criminals (Mick Foley, David Arquette, and Dusty Warren) begin to heist that could lead to their entire period.

Nurse Mandy only wants to make it through her double live transfer, but her nasty drug addiction, annoying road workers, needy patients, and her tearful cousin are doing pretty tough, let alone criminals steal organs and convicts injured.

12 Hour Shift was originally set to make its World premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before it was canceled. David Arquette He is also a producer of the film and he looks wild. HCT Media is looking for distributions for the film, so no release date for the film has been set yet.