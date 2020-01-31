Trailer ‘Fast 9’ unveils John Cena as Vin Diesel’s Beefy Brother

In 2020, prepare for the Battle of the Beefcakes while Fast 9 zooms in on theaters. The first trailer for the final entry in the Fast & Furious franchise fell Friday, just in time to remind our chilly, tired souls that warmer climates and summer blocks are just around the corner – and it seems that Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is a new enemy has on the horizon.

There is something for everyone in this trailer: a reference to Dom’s famous ‘quarter mile at a time’ mantra, Charlize Theron with a carved bowl and a grating voice … Helen Mirren! But of course the highlight is Jakob, played by newcomer John Cena. Jacob, as Theron’s villainous character Cipher puts it: “All your life you have forced yourself to be faster than Dom. Smarter than Dom. Stronger than Dom. But can you kill him? Because I’m ready when you are.”

And if none of that is your speed, let us remind you that Justin Lin, the director behind some of the strongest parts of the franchise, has also returned for this one. It also seems that there will be no shortage of giant truck battles and insane jumps – including one where a … Jeep zooms in on a falling rope bridge? Why not?

Right now, the Fast & Furious franchise is more than just the story of Dominic Toretto. Last year, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham shattered with Hobbs & Shaw after a much-discussed feud between Johnson and Diesel. And there is also the animated Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Racers. With a few months to go before Fast 9 makes its debut this spring, there’s plenty of time to play them all again.

. [TagsToTranslate] Movies