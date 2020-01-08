Trahan `` completely confident '', she will be whitewashed in the financial review

Loading...

Representative Lori Trahan, D-Mass., Said she was confident she would be rid of any wrongdoing after Congressional investigators recommended a closer look at charges of violating funding laws. Election campaigns. According to a report from the Office of the Congressional Ethics Office released last month, Trahan may have accepted illicit contributions to the campaign and then incorrectly reported them. The report said that her husband, David Trahan, deposited $ 300,000 in a common checking account throughout 2018. Lori Trahan is accused of using this money to make personal loans to her campaign committee, which would exceed campaign contribution limits. “I communicated with my constituents. This is why I wrote the” Medium “message in November explaining exactly what happened in terms of joint resources between my husband and me,” said Trahan Tuesday. “I am fully convinced that once the (House) Ethics (Committee) has reviewed this investigation, it will judge positively in our favor.” Trahan is also accused of having stated in Federal Election Commission reports that his personal loans came from his own personal funds, which allowed contributions to comply with federal law. However, since her spouse was the source of the $ 300,000, the contributions would exceed the federal contribution limits. The committee recommends that the Ethics Committee of the United States House of Representatives reconsider these allegations because there are “substantial reasons to believe them”. The report also indicates that the member and her husband did not cooperate in the review, so the Council recommended that the House ethics committee issue them summons to appear. Her lawyers said she did not cooperate with the office because it did not have the jurisdiction to investigate her campaign. A spokesperson for Lori Trahan provided the following statement to WCVB on December 17: Trahan’s response conclusively shows that the funds loaned to the campaign were his personal funds; that the changes to the CEF reports and personal financial statements were tabled on his own initiative and were of the type that campaigns file regularly; and that the OCE has radically exceeded its limits in the conduct of the review. MP Trahan has already informed her constituents at length about the circumstances surrounding her personal campaign loan, in accordance with the facts of the OCE report. The complaint that generated this referral came from a right-wing group with a long history of Democratic attacks, and is baseless. The Federal Election Commission has found no violations in many cases involving the use of matrimonial property which closely reflects the use of funds by MP Trahan, which is why we remain confident that any review will rule in its favor. We look forward to the final decision of the Ethics Committee on this matter. “Lawyers representing Rep. Trahan disputed the allegation that the money belonged to her husband, claiming that the funds were, in fact, his” personal funds “before being transferred to his joint account. Because the couple signed a prenuptial agreement which provides that each party “shall have equal rights with respect to the management and disposal of all matrimonial property.” It was in the context of this longstanding practice, each spouse exercising equal rights to manage and dispose of the marriage income, that Mr. Trahan transferred income to the joint checking account, and the Trahan representative loaned funds from this account to his campaign, “said the response. Trahan edged Dan Koh slightly by 145 votes in a 10-candidate Democratic primary in 2018 for the 3rd District of State Congress. She then won the general election. Steve LeBlanc of the Associated Press contributed to this report.

