Toilet paper supplies aren’t the only thing moving at a faster rate due to the covid-19 fire. Traffic jams are declining and open roads have encouraged some to break traffic laws, as citations over the century have been growing in recent weeks.

It’s not too shocking to see a spike in car crimes when things have unfolded on an unprecedented scale everywhere, with a full quarantine command complex and staying home in many spaces. The area is cleared and the road drivers and “real pilots” come out and have it for themselves well. At least until the shots hit or someone was injured.

The California Highway Patrol carries out its ticketing nearly twice as many motorists to approach from the beginning of the home stay order compared to the previous year, when there was no order to stay home. From the LA Times:

In the month following the start of the home stall order on March 19, the CHP issued 2,493 tickets across California to accelerate more than 100 mph. Officers wrote 1,335 tickets for that office during the same period last year.

A motorist was arrested and charged with acceleration, negligent driving and unlicensed driving after officers fired 165 mph into a Cheverolet Camaro on Interstate 5 in San Juan Capistrano, an official said.

Caltrans officials believe the increase in speed is linked to a reduction in the volume of traffic on state roads, which has decreased by about 35% compared to this time last year.

Your Next Adventure Call With 25% Bet On Lems Shoes At …

Then, again, traffic is decreased by minimum logs, meaning that there are fewer people driving. But of the people earning, there are somehow twice as many traffic laws as compared to what would be a period of normal circumstances.

Obviously speeds of over 100 mph and road racing are never safe activities outside the setting of a race track under the watchful eye of professionals. But similar to that mutual Cannonball discovery attempt a few weeks ago, any problems you have to deal with right now, especially in the event of a crash or emergency, will be much more draining on the system and potentially much more dangerous for all participants. .

Don’t be stupid! Stay home as long as you can. If you go out, follow the traffic laws. And look for big German sedans with weird straps on the taillights and a bunch of smelly dudes hiding inside fast. They probably think they’re about to get something.

.