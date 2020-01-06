Loading...

Traffic diverted after overturned truck and cargo overturned

Updated: 9:44 a.m. EST Jan. 6, 2020

A van carrying goods for a restaurant overturned and opened in Peabody on Monday.

A cash truck transporting products to a restaurant overturned and opened Monday in Peabody.

Massachusetts state police said the accident occurred on the ramp connecting Highway 1 north to Highway 95. The truck fell in the middle, spilling its cargo through the roof.

Traffic was diverted on Route 1 to Danvers during the cleanup, state police said.

