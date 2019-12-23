Traeger Grills wins permanent mandates against the competitor, founding family members

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah-based Traeger Grills announced on Monday that it resolved its case against Joseph, Brian and Mark Traeger and several claims against Dansons US LLC, the Louisiana and Pit Boss barbecue maker.

The civil actions focused on allegations that members of the Traeger and Dansons family illegally took advantage of Traeger's intellectual property to promote Danson pellet grills.

Traeger filed multiple complaints against members of the Traeger and Dansons family last year in Florida and Arizona for using iconic brand images and a series of exclusive Traeger design features. Jeremy Andrus, CEO of Traeger, said the lawsuits were intended to address what he believed were flagrant violations of Traeger Grills' intellectual property rights.

On Monday, Andrus reiterated that he has no grudge against the Traeger family, who founded the company in Oregon in the late 1980s. But he also praised the courts for establishing protections for the company he bought with an investment partner in 2014 and He moved to Utah.

"This is an important step forward in the effort to protect our brand," Andrus said in a statement. “As we said from the beginning, we respect the right of the Traeger family to make a living, provided they do not violate their contracts with us.

"The conciliation agreement reached today offers strong protections against the future misuse of Traeger's name, barn or images to confuse consumers or promote other grills as if they were genuine Traegers."

Joe Traeger is the man who is credited with the innovation of the pellet grill, an outdoor kitchen that uses compressed and processed wood pellets that feed the fire from an automatic hopper. Traeger adapted the technique of pellet wood stoves in the 1980s and then built a family business that sold for about $ 12.4 million in 2006 to a new parent company. According to Traeger's complaint, $ 9 million went to guarantee "the exclusive and perpetual right to use Traeger's name, similarities and reputation in the wood pellet broiler industry," which was transferred to Andrus and Trilantic Partners when they bought the company in 2014.

In addition to the claims of similarity in the characteristics found in the Traeger grills and the grills manufactured by the Dansons brands, the complaints also claimed that the images used of a white barn in Oregon with the name Traeger on it have become part of the Company brand images.

A photo with Joe and Brian Traeger, along with Dansons executives Dan Thiessen, Jeff Thiessen and Jordan Thiessen, was published in a marketing statement on the Dansons website along with the announcement of the Traegers hiring. The statement also included statements that "the first pellet grill was born in 1983 at Traeger Barn, which is still a reference point in Mount Angel, Oregon," and "In this partnership, Traeger will develop new roasting products. pellets with Pit Chief founder and innovator in pellet grills, Dan Thiessen ".

The courts supported Traeger's claims that the images were clear violations of the company's intellectual property rights.

Traeger said he was granted a permanent precautionary measure by members of the Traeger and Dansons family using Traeger's name, similarities and reputations, including the Traeger Barn, to promote Dansons or other grills as if they were genuine Traegers.

Andrus said other claims alleging that Dansons used the intellectual property owned by Trager in the design of his grills are still pending.

"We are pleased to leave behind these aspects of the lawsuits and will continue to press our remaining claims against Dansons for improperly appropriating our trade secrets and copying virtually every aspect of our brand," said Andrus. "We remain committed to protecting the Traeger brand, our investment and the trust and loyalty of our community."