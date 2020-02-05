Traditional slow January booming on the property market

A house for sale on Bond Street in Mt. Bridges, Ont. on Wednesday. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

The home sales market continued to flourish in January, which has traditionally been a slower time for real estate agents.

According to a monthly report from the London and St. Thomas Association of Real Estate (LSTAR), 568 houses have changed ownership, making the first month of 2020 the second best January since 1978, when LSTAR started following the sale of houses.

“We’ve had a warm market for the last couple of years. It seems to be busy all year round,” said Lirar president Blair Campbell. “The demand is still so high. It’s still a seller’s market.”

“There are many more buyers than there are houses to show them,” said Dimitra Papastamos, a Sutton Select agent.

The average selling price for the region was $ 437,197, 13.9 percent higher than a year ago.

In a statement from LSTAR, Campbell said that “the value of homes in our area has almost doubled in the last 10 years.”

“Is there ever a ceiling for where prices will go? Nobody knows the answer to that, “he said.

Although the number of houses for sale has increased by nine percent, local real estate agents who spoke to The Free Press said that a lack of houses to sell is still exerting pressure on the market.

Lindsay Reid, a London real estate agent, booked 101 shows in four and a half days for a house she sold in January. There were 25 offers from potential buyers.

“And I haven’t undervalued it,” she said.

According to Reid, the buyers bought a house in January after they had been looking for a home since last June. An offer came from a customer who had already made 10 previous offers on other properties.

“I’d say it’s still a problem,” Papastamos said about the scarcity of listings. “Honestly, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

London remains a bargain for homeowners fleeing the GTA, with buyers also coming from places like Brampton and Brantford. But Papastamos has helped clients, even retirees from even British Columbia, make the switch to Forest City. “I have a lot of buyers from the city,” she said.

The average price of a house in London is higher than in the previously thriving Calgary, where the average selling price is $ 413,000. Reid has talked to real estate agents in Calgary who are suffering.

“They have had some problems. They have many problems selling their inventory,” she said.

Asked what January will announce for the remainder of 2020, Campbell said, “I think we have a very strong market this year. It looks good so far.”

