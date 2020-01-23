Trader Joe's, CVS achieve low marks on chocolate supply chains

Dive overview:

Aldi, Food Lion and Kroger were at the top of the Green America chocolate shop’s scorecard for their efforts to tackle child labor and deforestation, the non-profit reported this month.

Retailers scored better if their store brand chocolate was fair trade, if they took into account that child labor was a problem in the chocolate industry and took steps to address it and whether they had committed themselves to deforestation.

Trader Joe’s and CVS were at the bottom of the list for offering five or fewer fair trade options of chocolate brands – CVS offers none. Trader Joe’s also has no public deforestation policy, according to Green America.

Dive Insight:

The cocoa supply chain is complex and global. When problems arise such as child labor and deforestation, producers or buyers can easily point their finger at something else.

While retailers may not have much to say about chocolate production, they still have a voice in which products are in store and what consumers are buying, according to Todd Larsen, executive co-director for consumer and business engagement at Green America.

“Retailers … must play a leading role in promoting products that benefit cocoa farmers and the environment,” Larsen said in a statement. If retailers make the decision to buy chocolate based on labor and environmental standards, then it can help change the industry in the right direction, Green America noted.

Ivory Coast and Ghana produce 60% of the world’s cocoa, according to the US Department of Labor (DOL). The Bureau of International Labor Affairs estimates that between 2013 and 2014 2.1 million children were involved in labor for the cocoa sector in Ivory Coast and Ghana. Since then, the governments of both countries, together with the DOL, have invested millions of dollars in education for children and have worked to adopt legislation that prohibits the practice of child labor.

The Washington Post traveled to Ivory Coast last year and talked to teenagers working in cocoa fields. A 15-year-old told the reporter that they had not attended school for five years. Government officials in Ghana and Ivory Coast recently proposed raising cocoa prices to improve the living conditions of cocoa farmers and reduce their dependence on child labor. “We will not remain victims or pawns of the global cocoa industry that depends on the work of our farmers,” said Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to The Washington Post.

The DOL’s 2018 report on goods produced using child or forced labor notes that Brazil, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea and Sierra Leone are all countries where child labor occurs in cocoa production.

Commercial chocolate producers are struggling to return their offer to small farms. Mars can trace 24% of its range of farms, Nestlé can follow 49%, and Hershey can follow “less than half,” the Washington Post said. The DOL in its 2018 report said that progress is being made with regard to child labor in cocoa production. Several countries have set targets for sustainable purchasing and companies that produce the chocolate have promised to improve.

Last month, chocolate producers acknowledged that increased regulation would help and asked for new legislation in the European Union, which imports most of its cocoa. The law requires companies to undergo third-party audits and hold them responsible for human rights violations in their supply chain, according to a statement issued last month by Mars Wrigley, Mondelez and other groups.