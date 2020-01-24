Trade your wrap with warning: NPR

House manager Adam Schiff (center) leaves after speaking to reporters during Friday’s impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

President Trump will continue to abuse his office and jeopardize elections unless the Senate pulls him out, the House Democrats argued on Friday as they wrapped up their opening presentation in Trump’s impeachment process.

MP Adam Schiff, D-Calif., In one of his strongest statements, warned that what he called Trump’s bribery and moral bankruptcy would only get worse if Congress allowed him to remain president after the Democrats say that he has committed.

“You only realize how important the character in the highest office in the country is when you don’t have it,” said Schiff. “There can be little doubt that President Trump will continue to invite foreign interference in our elections … which is an immediate threat to our democracy.”

Democrats told the senators that they were at a crossroads in American history.

If they allow Trump to remain in office – as expected by the Republican majority chamber – they will lose Congress’s status as an equal branch of government and give more green light to what the Democrats see as Trump’s violations.

Trump has not only misused his power in Ukraine, democrats argue. The obstruction of the Congress by the President in his subsequent investigation is a direct attack on the impeachment itself and the considerations enshrined in the constitution.

Even President Richard Nixon complied with Congress’s request to hear White House officials during the Watergate session, said Nadler. Trump has not.

Indeed, a vote to acquit Trump would be a vote to abandon Congress’ power to monitor the executive and its impeachment powers, said Nadler.

“Historians will mark the date on which this Senate allowed this president to break one of our most powerful defenses against tyranny,” he warned.

Questions about evidence

There are still unanswered questions in the Senate as to whether testimony or new documents should be included in the process.

Outside of the world’s largest advisory board, however, history continues to develop.

One factor is the news of a video from April 2018 in which Trump talks to Lev Parnas, an accused ally of Rudy Giuliani, about the former president’s dismissal. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, said Parnas’s lawyer.

The volume of the volume was first reported by ABC, but NPR did not hear the recording.

The White House spokeswoman and other lawyers found that Trump has full power over the appointment or removal of diplomats.

But the video, if it were correct, would undermine the White House’s previous defense that Trump didn’t know what was going on in the early stages of the Ukraine affair. If the accounts described in the clip are correct, this would suggest that Trump not only knew it, but also led events.

More “crimes”

Democrats argue that Trump and his lieutenants invented the removal of Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch at the time because they feared that it would hinder the plan to put pressure on the Ukrainian government.

If the band confirms Trump’s participation, it can also be reconciled with impeachment arguments as to whether Trump may have committed technical crimes in Ukraine.

The president would not have had to break a black letter law to bring charges, Nadler argued on Thursday, but the Democrats stressed in the minutes that his measures to freeze aid to Ukraine violated the law.

And on Friday, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Quoted action against Yovanovitch before and after her removal – including a post on Trump’s Twitter when she testified outside the house – as what she called Trump’s intimidation of textbooks ,

“As we all know, witness intimidation is a federal crime,” Demings said, describing Trump’s statements as part of a “reprehensible” pattern of behavior that scares the witnesses from appearing, and as part of what Democrats obstructed Congress called by the president.

Trump’s team promises to shoot back

Trump’s lawyers rarely start their counter-arguments on Saturday.

A source from the president’s legal department told reporters that the planned two to three hour arguments for the full day that the presentations begin on Monday will be “points of attraction”.

Lawyer Jay Sekulow told reporters on Capitol Hill Friday that he and his fellow countrymen intend to indict Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Sekulow said he intended to argue that Clinton had asked for foreign interference in the 2016 elections because Democrats had signed the unconfirmed reporting from Russia, which became known as the Russia dossier.

Trump’s team is also expected to underline the payments Biden’s son Hunter received from the Ukrainian gas company Burisma in 2016, when the older Biden, as vice president, led the U.S. government’s policy for Ukraine.

Although the Biden family has not been charged with any offenses, this act embarrassed the former vice president when he ran for president this year.

It has also created an opening to speak more broadly about Hunter Biden, whose drug abuse problems and other personal issues are seen by Republicans as a strong line for political attacks.

The impeachment is only a quasi-legal procedure. It’s mainly about politics – and Trump’s lawyers in the Senate Chamber have the advantage of being confident that they will be able to present their case to a largely friendly jury.

Although Sekulow and other Trump lawyers have stated that they will address some of the issues raised by the Democrats, there are no rules of evidence or other set of procedures, such as in a courtroom, that govern what they say.

They, too, will talk to the Americans following the impeachment process as much as their Senate listeners did, as the Democrats did.

“We will refute the allegations they made and also put forward positive arguments,” Sekulow told reporters.

The tyrant pulpit

Trump won’t sit still either.

As the process continues, the President is expected to sign a new North American free trade agreement. He is expected to receive Israeli leaders and convene an event dedicated to a new peace proposal for the Middle East. Trump can add new countries to the list of countries to which the government applies travel restrictions.

In short, Trump, who has already posted regular comments on what is happening on Twitter, has a week of events ahead to send the message that Trump, as the adjutants argue, is busy doing serious presidential business while the Democrats are wasting time.