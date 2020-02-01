Trade negotiations between the EU and the UK are complicated

LONDON – If you thought the protracted struggle for the UK’s departure from the European Union was painful, just wait until you see what is coming.

While Britain formally left the EU at 11 p.m. local time Friday the hard work of building a new economic relationship between the block and its former member has just begun. There are difficult negotiations going on, while the UK is going its own way, trying to maintain ties with its largest trading partner, from everything from rates and product standards to the ability of British industry to recruit foreign workers and EU access to British fishing grounds.

“A huge agenda must be agreed upon: trade in goods, trade in services, data protection, security cooperation, aviation, road transport, fishing, you know the list is endless,” said Jill Rutter, a senior UK researcher in a Changing Europe , a think tank that studies Britain’s relations with the now 27-country bloc. “It’s unprecedented.”

Little has changed for the time being. The two parties agreed on a transitional period that will keep the current rules and regulations in force until 31 December. But that only gives the British government 11 months to negotiate a comprehensive trade agreement that could determine the prospects of British companies for the coming decades. The EU represented 54% of UK imports and 43% of exports in 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics.

With challenging conversations expected to start fairly soon, French President Emmanuel Macron published a letter on his Facebook page in English on Saturday morning, addressed to his “dear British friends,” who were looking for a conciliatory tone.

“Never is France or the French people – or, I think it’s fair to say, all European people – driven by a desire for revenge or punishment,” he said.

British industry groups are already standing in line to protect their interests.

Hotel and restaurant owners say that they must maintain the existing supply of employees from the continent to ensure that rooms are cleaned and dinners are prepared. Car manufacturers want to keep fast deliveries from European suppliers to prevent production delays.

Banks and insurance companies are lobbying to keep access to the lucrative European market. And fishermen want to regain control over fishing grounds that they believe have been looted by European rivals in the last four decades.

If that were not enough for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ministers, the British government also wants to conclude separate trade agreements with individual countries now that the country has separated itself from the EU.

Johnson’s largest trade price outside the EU is the United States, the world’s largest economy and the destination for 18% of UK exports.

But the Americans have already made difficult demands. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned last week of security issues related to Chinese telecom giant Huawei and forced British officials to undo their decision to let the company participate in the country’s wireless network upgrade.

US Ambassador Woody Johnson is lobbying British officials to open their doors to US goods such as chlorine-washed chicken that is banned in the UK due to production standards that the EU disagrees with. And American medical companies are calling for access to the UK National Health Service.

It will be difficult to reconcile all these requirements, because any attempt to meet American requirements by lowering British standards will push Britain further away from European rules. The EU has already made it clear that the price of entry to its markets continues to meet the requirements of the bloc.

Trade negotiations, which are always complex, will be even more complicated, because simultaneous negotiations will take place with both the EU and the US, think tank researcher Rutter said.

“It’s like playing 3D chess,” she said.

Even the most difficult issue resolved during the first EU-British negotiation round – the gnarled issue of Northern Ireland – remains problematic.

In an effort to protect the peace process in Northern Ireland and ultimately get approval for its EU withdrawal agreement, Johnson agreed that Northern Ireland would maintain the same rules as the bloc internal market after Brexit. As a result, customs controls are not necessary at the border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. Instead, some checks will have to be carried out on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom and destined for the EU.

This basically means that Johnson agreed to place a trade border in the Irish Sea – which upset many of his own allies because Northern Ireland is treated differently from other parts of the UK. Unionists who want to remain part of the UK fear that the deal will bring Northern Ireland closer to the Irish Republic over time.

However complicated this may sound, the details of how the arrangement will work are not yet definitive.

“The withdrawal agreement provided for a high-level blueprint without describing the exact details of how trade will work across the Irish border and between Great Britain and Northern Ireland,” said a lower house report on the agreement. “The details will be worked out in discussions between the EU and the UK as soon as the UK has left and the transition period begins.”

Johnson has also promised farmers in Northern Ireland – the largest industry in the region – that the new trade agreement with the EU will ensure that they retain unrestricted access to the rest of the UK market, which accounts for 50% of their sales .

Ivor Ferguson, president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, wants a speedy acceleration of the negotiations on a trade agreement. According to him, agriculture is a capital-intensive business, where farmers work with low margins and take out large loans. They need time to plan.

“The hard work only starts when we leave the EU,” he said.

In the meantime, Brexit is already reforming the economy. Companies are shifting their investments, creating new supply chains and storing goods to reduce negative effects.

Employees from the EU have started voting.

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said last week that fewer EU citizens are coming to the city today to work and too many are leaving, creating a lack of employment in industries such as construction, hospitality and social care. At a small meeting of reporters, he repeatedly stressed his dismay at the turn of events and insisted that London was a metropolis that welcomed EU citizens.

“And it’s really important that the message” London is open “is heard loud and clear,” he said. “And it is really important that we continue to be seen as pluralistic, open-minded and have values ​​that promote talented EU citizens who keep coming to London.”

Associated Press writer Thomas Adamson has contributed.

Danica Kirka, The Associated Press